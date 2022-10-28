Wheeling, W. Va. – Over the last two seasons, the Wheeling University Wrestling program has been building from the ground up with fresh faces trying to bring the program back to its glory days. In 2022-23, the team brings back some top wrestlers from last season, and they look to use that experience as a stepping stone to continue moving the program forward. While the team results will still take time to grow, the Cardinals look to continue their individual success this season.

WHEELING, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO