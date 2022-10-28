Read full article on original website
wucardinals.com
Wrestling Brings Experience to 2022-23 as They Kick-off Season in One Week
Wheeling, W. Va. – Over the last two seasons, the Wheeling University Wrestling program has been building from the ground up with fresh faces trying to bring the program back to its glory days. In 2022-23, the team brings back some top wrestlers from last season, and they look to use that experience as a stepping stone to continue moving the program forward. While the team results will still take time to grow, the Cardinals look to continue their individual success this season.
WBOY
WVU defeats Fairmont State in ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated Fairmont State, 83-49, in its annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition on Sunday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The Mountaineers led by as many as 36 points in the game and never trailed. What’s more,...
wucardinals.com
Men’s Soccer Drops Season Finale Before Playoff Run Begins
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (7-10-1, 7-8-1) wrapped up the regular season Saturday in "The Battle for Wheeling" as they headed up the hill. The Cardinals took the lead late in the second half, but couldn't hold on as they fell to West Liberty 2-1. They finish the regular season as the #4 seed in the Mountain East Conference and now will get set for the first round of the MEC Tournament.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer Clinches First Ever MEC Playoff Berth with Win in “Battle for Wheeling”
West Liberty, W. Va. – Entering Saturday, the Cardinals needed a win or to not lose by more than three goals to clinch their first-ever Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoff berth. They did their part as they took down West Liberty on Saturday afternoon 3-2. The win moved them to 6-11-1 overall and 6-9-1 in MEC play as they clinch the #4 spot in the MEC North Division.
wucardinals.com
Volleyball Scores Senior Day Sweep Over Bluefield State
Wheeling, W. Va. - After a big conference sweep on Friday night, the Wheeling University volleyball team (21-7, 12-1) was back in the gymnasium on Saturday as they honored their seniors on senior day. The Cardinals came through with their second sweep of the weekend taking down Bluefield State 3-0. The win moved wheeling to 21-7 overall and 20-3 in Region play as they come down to the final week of the regular season.
Big Red Rolls Into Second Round
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Big Red rolled into the second round of the playoffs with a 33-13 win over Carrollton Friday night. Next up for Steubenville a home game with Bishop Hartley. Big Red dropped back-to-back state championship games to the Hawks in 2015 and 2016.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Top Commit Rodney Gallagher Attending Home Game Against TCU
West Virginia four-star commit Rodney Gallagher announced via his twitter account Saturday Morning that he will be attending the Mountaineers matchup with TCU. The Laurel Highlands High School product is widely considered the top senior in Western Pennsylvania. He’s also the top ranked recruit of the Neal Brown era and the sixth-highest rated recruit in WVU history, according to 247Sports’ recruiting services.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 3.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – Every close source to the West Virginia football program that I’ve spoken to has said the very same thing: “Neal Brown is done at West Virginia at the end of the season, if not before then.” Apparently, Shane Lyons has made his decision to move on, pay at least part of the contract buyout and look to the future of the program.
WATCH: Erik Stevenson and Emmitt Matthews Jr. Bowling Green Postgame
Following the 73-57 victory over Bowling Green, WVU players Erik Stevenson and Emmitt Matthews Jr. met with the media.
voiceofmotown.com
Hindsight is Always 20/20
The date was November 3rd, 2018. West Virginia had just taken down the Texas Longhorns in Austin on a Will Grier two-point conversion, 42-41. Dana Holgorsen was the talk of the town, Mountaineer Nation was happy – all was good in the world. Fast forward just a brief four...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU HC Neal Brown: ‘If Somebody Can Tell Me What Pass Interference Is, Let Me Know’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A loss is a loss, but a loss stings even more when it one of five through eight games. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown came off extremely frustrated after his team’s loss to TCU due to some controversy towards the end of the game.
Fairmont storms back to beat Wayne 24-20 in 1st round
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing 20-10 in the third quarter, Fairmont running back Drew Baker added two more touchdowns for a total of three scores on the night to lead the Firebirds to a thrilling 24-20 comeback victory over conference rival Wayne in the first round of the Div. 1 playoffs on Friday night.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Swimming Earns First Dual Meet Victory in Win Over Bethany
Bethany, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Women's Swimming team continued their string of road events to start the season when they headed to Bethany College on Friday night. It was their first dual meet of the year, and the Cardinals came out on top with a 155-32 to secure their first victory of the season. In total, the women competed in 13 events on the night and would pick up wins in each of those 13 events.
voiceofmotown.com
Another Intriguing Head Coach Possibility at WVU
Morgantown, West Virginia – During my hour-long conversation with YouTube sensation The Gold and Blue Dude last night, we discussed multiple potential replacements for Neal Brown as the new head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. One name that Gold and Blue Dude mentioned was former Texas Longhorns head...
SportsZone Highlights: Williamstown at Doddridge County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Williamstown (8-1) defeated Doddridge County (7-2) by a final score of 41-14. Next week, Doddridge County is set to play Tygarts Valley High School.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Former Mountaineer, NY Giant David Sills
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Mountaineer and current New York Giant David Sills joined First at 4. He talked about his journey to WVU and close relationships he has with former Mountaineers. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
WDTV
Shots fired overnight in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police in Morgantown are investigating reports of shots being fired on High St. overnight. Morgantown Police and West Virginia University’s University Police Department are working together on the investigation. WVU issued a community notice early Sunday morning telling people to avoid the area. It’s unclear...
Chicken fast-food chain is coming to Morgantown, West Virginia
WVU students rejoice, a new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all — it's open past midnight.
WVNT-TV
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year – what many agencies consider “cold cases”.
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
