Tulsa, OK

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police: 2 Arrested In Bartlesville For Possession Of Drugs

Bartlesville Police said they've seized a lot of illegal drugs and arrested two people in a warrant sweep. The Community Impact Team served search warrants and arrested Jessica Montgomery and Zachery Blasdel last week, officers said. Officers said they seized four and a half pounds of meth, as well as...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting With Intent To Kill By Tulsa Police

A man who police say shot and injured another man in a Tulsa neighborhood Tuesday afternoon is in custody. Tulsa Police said Jaleen Larenz Brown was arrested without incident after fleeing the scene near 2300 E. 3rd St. Officers were called to investigate a shooting there just after 12 p.m.,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

170,000 doses of fentanyl, large amounts of meth pulled off Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. — Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Investigations Division has recovered 330 grams of fentanyl and 90 grams of methamphetamine. 330 grams of fentanyl averages out to 170,000 doses. $11,500 in cash was also recovered during the search. According to the Tulsa Police Department, more...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Couple Accused Of Operating Meth Lab In Home With Multiple Children

A Tulsa couple faces a list of federal charges after investigators said the pair had a meth lab at their home with their children living there. According to court documents filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office, a confidential source helped investigators with the bust, which led to the arrests of 36-year-old Nathaniel Burns, a convicted felon, and his wife, Ashley Burns.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Seen on Assault with Deadly Weapon on Police Officer

A man was seen in Washington County Court Tuesday afternoon on charges of allegedly carrying weapons with aggravated assault and battery on police officer and obstructing an officer. A representative from the district attorney’s office led by suggesting the dismissal of the previous charges and reclassifying him with a single felony of assault and battery with dangerous weapon on a police officer.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Couple Arrested Again For Possession Of Drugs, Guns

A Tulsa couple arrested for having a large number of drugs and guns is back in jail after police say they found more drugs and guns. On October 14th, Jequeaz Johnson and Sheri Alspach were arrested on drug and firearms charges after a routine traffic stop. Then on October 27,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for person suspected of cashing fraudulent checks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest. Police say this person is suspected of presenting herself as the victim and cashing numerous fraudulent checks at multiple financial institutions. Anyone with information on this...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Seen on Escape Charge

It was a busy day at Washington County Court for arraignments, and one gentleman was seen on different charges today than what he had last week. Today, Harrison Lawn Ford was seen on charges alleging Escape from Detention/Custody. Previously, Ford was seen on charges alleging possession of a credit card...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Injured In Overnight Shooting, Police Search For Suspect

An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting sent one person to the hospital. Deputies say they were called to a house between Sand Springs City limits and Tulsa City limits at around 11 p.m. on Monday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to the hospital.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Arrested Following Burglary At AT&T Store In Tulsa

Two men have been arrested in connection to a burglary that happened Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to police. Tulsa Police said they responded to the scene at around 7:50 a.m. at an AT&T store near 71st and Mingo after the alarm went off. Officers said when they arrived they...
TULSA, OK
kxnet.com

Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week’s killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, according to family members. Eight people were found dead Thursday in a...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to identify suspected thieves

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying persons of interest. TPD says on multiple occasions, these individuals have entered a local retailer, taken items, and exited the store without paying. They have allegedly been seen loading the...
TULSA, OK

