News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
Police: 2 Arrested In Bartlesville For Possession Of Drugs
Bartlesville Police said they've seized a lot of illegal drugs and arrested two people in a warrant sweep. The Community Impact Team served search warrants and arrested Jessica Montgomery and Zachery Blasdel last week, officers said. Officers said they seized four and a half pounds of meth, as well as...
news9.com
Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting With Intent To Kill By Tulsa Police
A man who police say shot and injured another man in a Tulsa neighborhood Tuesday afternoon is in custody. Tulsa Police said Jaleen Larenz Brown was arrested without incident after fleeing the scene near 2300 E. 3rd St. Officers were called to investigate a shooting there just after 12 p.m.,...
170,000 doses of fentanyl, large amounts of meth pulled off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. — Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Investigations Division has recovered 330 grams of fentanyl and 90 grams of methamphetamine. 330 grams of fentanyl averages out to 170,000 doses. $11,500 in cash was also recovered during the search. According to the Tulsa Police Department, more...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
Tulsa Couple Accused Of Operating Meth Lab In Home With Multiple Children
A Tulsa couple faces a list of federal charges after investigators said the pair had a meth lab at their home with their children living there. According to court documents filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office, a confidential source helped investigators with the bust, which led to the arrests of 36-year-old Nathaniel Burns, a convicted felon, and his wife, Ashley Burns.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Man Seen on Assault with Deadly Weapon on Police Officer
A man was seen in Washington County Court Tuesday afternoon on charges of allegedly carrying weapons with aggravated assault and battery on police officer and obstructing an officer. A representative from the district attorney’s office led by suggesting the dismissal of the previous charges and reclassifying him with a single felony of assault and battery with dangerous weapon on a police officer.
KTUL
Suspect arrested for shooting with intent to kill, victim suffers three bullet wounds
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On November 1, just past noon, officers were dispatched to East 3rd Street and South Lewis Avenue concerning a shots fired call. Police say they received numerous calls stating that a man wearing a black hoodie was armed with a rifle. Callers also reported the man was unloading a full magazine in a silver Nissan.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
Tulsa Couple Arrested Again For Possession Of Drugs, Guns
A Tulsa couple arrested for having a large number of drugs and guns is back in jail after police say they found more drugs and guns. On October 14th, Jequeaz Johnson and Sheri Alspach were arrested on drug and firearms charges after a routine traffic stop. Then on October 27,...
Flowers at Broken Arrow home involved in murder-suicide investigation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A home blackened and boarded up after a fire Thursday has a pop of color in the front yard. A row of flowers has now been placed in front of the home near Houston and Elm, where Broken Arrow Police confirmed two adults and six children were killed in a murder-suicide investigation.
KTUL
Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person suspected of cashing fraudulent checks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest. Police say this person is suspected of presenting herself as the victim and cashing numerous fraudulent checks at multiple financial institutions. Anyone with information on this...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Man Seen on Escape Charge
It was a busy day at Washington County Court for arraignments, and one gentleman was seen on different charges today than what he had last week. Today, Harrison Lawn Ford was seen on charges alleging Escape from Detention/Custody. Previously, Ford was seen on charges alleging possession of a credit card...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
Man Injured In Overnight Shooting, Police Search For Suspect
An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting sent one person to the hospital. Deputies say they were called to a house between Sand Springs City limits and Tulsa City limits at around 11 p.m. on Monday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to the hospital.
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest two for alleged narcotics, firearm possession
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle on US-69 after seeing it parked near a closed business on Oct. 24. During the traffic stop, police say one of the individuals admitted to concealing paraphernalia and a firearm. After searching the vehicle, deputies found over...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
2 Arrested Following Burglary At AT&T Store In Tulsa
Two men have been arrested in connection to a burglary that happened Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to police. Tulsa Police said they responded to the scene at around 7:50 a.m. at an AT&T store near 71st and Mingo after the alarm went off. Officers said when they arrived they...
kxnet.com
Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week’s killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, according to family members. Eight people were found dead Thursday in a...
KTUL
Broken Arrow police release identities of 2 adults in murder-suicide investigation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police identified the parents suspected in the deaths of their six children as Brian and Brittney Nelson. Firefighters say they found all the children in a back room of the burning home on Thursday. They say the parents were in a front room.
KTUL
Broken Arrow City Council unanimously approves BAPD Mounted Patrol Unit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is introducing a Mounted Patrol Unit. The new unit was presented tonight in front of the Broken Arrow City Council. The council unanimously approved the unit. These reserve officers that are owned by their full-time police officer partners will lend...
Police: 3 people stabbed at Halloween party overnight
Sapulpa police say they got the call of a possible stabbing around 4 a.m. Sunday morning near South 33rd West Avenue and West 81st Street South.
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify suspected thieves
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying persons of interest. TPD says on multiple occasions, these individuals have entered a local retailer, taken items, and exited the store without paying. They have allegedly been seen loading the...
DOJ sends $1.3 million to help fight human trafficking in northeast Oklahoma
The Department of Justice is sending $1.3 million to Tulsa to help the fight against human trafficking.
