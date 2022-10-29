Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Woman Who Accused Herschel Walker of Pressuring Her Into Abortion Speaks Out on Camera
A woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion has doubled-down on her allegations in a TV interview. The accuser—known only as “Jane Doe”—stood by the claims she made about the Georgia Republican Senate candidate last week. Speaking to Nightline, the woman elaborated on the 1990s incident in which she says Walker drove her to an abortion clinic and waited in the car as she had the procedure. “[Walker] was very clear that he did not want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him...
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Ex-heavyweight boxer charged with trafficking over $1 billion of cocaine
The Department of Justice on Monday charged a former professional heavyweight boxer with trafficking over 20 tons of cocaine worth more than $1 billion through U.S. ports, most of which was from what prosecutors in 2019 called "one of the largest drug seizures in United States history."Goran Gogic, 43, was arrested Sunday after being indicted by a grand jury in New York, the Justice Department said in a news release. Gogic, who is from Montenegro, was arrested while trying to board a flight at Miami International Airport.Gogic was charged with three counts of violating the federal Maritime Drug Law Enforcement...
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died
Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
Barack Obama’s blistering takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views
A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin.Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.Mr Obama was campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidate for the US Senate Mandela Barnes, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Johnson.“Some of you here are on Social Security. Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security. You know why they have Social Security?” Mr Obama asked the...
MilitaryTimes
White House nixed 4-star promotion for Army officer: report
An Army general’s promotion to the four-star rank was rejected by the White House after he came under scrutiny for the slow response time securing the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, effectively moving the officer into retirement, according to a news report. The Washington Post first reported that the...
Political theater vs. daily survival: Inside the dire situation facing migrants bused across US
More than 20,000 migrants bused to New York from US-Mexico border face daily challenges, from housing to food, and could be key issue in elections.
She Was Supposed to Be Unelectable. Now She’s the Favorite.
PHOENIX—Not long ago, many in Arizona wondered how Kari Lake—the far-right, Trump-loving, media-bashing former local TV news anchor—could possibly win a campaign for governor in a swing state.Now many are wondering how Lake could possibly lose.During a heated primary race, Lake’s GOP rivals tagged her as toxic and unelectable. Many Democrats hoped she’d be the GOP nominee, believing she was a sure bet to collapse under the bright lights of a general election campaign.In the last three months, however, something else has happened.Lake quickly consolidated Republican support, and her boisterous, Trump-style rallies have served as a show of the GOP...
Mail-in Pennsylvania ballots with incorrect dates will be saved but not counted - court
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania's highest court on Tuesday ordered officials to disallow mail-in ballots with the wrong date marked on the envelope, potentially throwing out numerous votes in close races that could determine control of the U.S. Congress in elections next week.
2 Koreas exchange missile launches near tense sea border
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired at least 17 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” in protest of the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as...
Republicans won't touch your Medicare benefits. But insolvency looms without changes.
If Republicans gain control of House and Senate in midterms, there's little evidence they will cut Medicare or Social Security, like Democrats claim.
Ministry of Justice ad banned for reinforcing negative stereotypes of black men
A Facebook ad for the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) was likely to cause serious offence by reinforcing negative stereotypes about black men, a watchdog has ruled.The ad for the MoJ’s Prison Jobs scheme, seen on June 25, featured an image of a white prison officer talking to a black inmate, with superimposed text stating: “Become a prison officer. One career, many roles.”A caption accompanying the image read: “We’re key workers, problem solvers, life changers. Join us to perform a vital role at HMP Wormwood Scrubs.”A reader complained that the ad perpetuated negative ethnic stereotypes and was likely to cause serious...
Comments / 0