Molly Ollys Wishes granted again at Wetherby

Dan Skelton heaped praise on brother Harry after a power-packed ride helped Molly Ollys Wishes successfully defend her crown in the bet365 Mares’ Hurdle at Wetherby.

The daughter of Black Sam Bellamy was a comfortable winner of the two-mile Listed contest 12 months ago, but it was altogether harder work in her bid for back-to-back victories.

Five runners went to post, but in truth it was a straight shootout from the home turn, with the high-class grey Martello Sky and Bryony Frost holding a narrow lead over 15-8 favourite Molly Ollys Wishes.

Neither horse or jockey gave an inch in a thrilling duel to the line, but it was the Skelton runner who found most on the run-in to prevail by a length and a quarter.

“I loved that. It’s not the biggest race of the year, but not many will give me more enjoyment,” said the winning trainer.

“She’s now won two two-mile races when she’s really a three-miler and she’s just a credit to everybody.

“It was a magnificent ride. For those who think Harry was a lucky champion jockey (in 2020/21), just go and watch that – he was different class.

“I know it was a no-nonsense ride, but your horse has got to be tough and your rider has got to be tough and they both were.”

Last season Molly Ollys Wishes went on to win a Grade Two mares’ hurdle at Ascot in January, a race which is again likely to be on her agenda.

Skelton added: “I’ll leave her now – you might not actually see her until Ascot in January.

“She’s had such a hard race there, but she’s just magnificent. That was probably a better run than in this race last year, so she clearly isn’t deteriorating.”

Alan King and Tom Bellamy combined to land the opening bet365 Novices’ Hurdle with 22-1 shot Hall Lane.

Fifth on his bumper debut at Kempton in March, the four-year-old raised his game on his seasonal reappearance to register a hard-fought neck success over the front-running Hurricane Bay.

“I thought it was a warm race and I knew he’d improve on his bumper form going over hurdles. Did I think he’d win? Possibly not. Did I think he’d be placed? Definitely,” said Bellamy.

“His bumper form has been franked left, right and centre – I think the first, second and third have all won since.

“It’s an old, stupid saying, but whatever he does over hurdles will be a bonus for when he’s a chaser.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox