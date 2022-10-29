Read full article on original website
The Post-Pandemic Workplace Needs More Powerful Women
Mo Life Media Says Changing Her Approach Is Key To A Woman's Success. LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, women in the workplace felt a disproportionate impact. At that time, women held more jobs than men for the first time since 2010 - yet one year later, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women lost one million more jobs than men. According to a McKinsey & Co report, women make up 39% of global employment but account for 54% of overall job losses. Some economists are predicting this pandemic may set women back by a whole generation.
The first edition of Passion Breakthrough Magazine, ready to set innovative strategies to help female entrepreneurs scale online success
Passion Breakthrough exists for the breakthrough seekers - the kind of people that are done with the mediocracy & looking to tap into their genius. Dianne Shelton of Passion Breakthrough is launching a magazine to help more female entrepreneurs thrive in the online space. USA - Dianne Shelton of Passion...
Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris will be held on November 4th and 5th, 2022.
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the Man of God, has announced that the next Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris will take place on November 4th and 5th, 2022. Healing Streams TV (HSTV) is an online healing and miracle channel that fosters faith and the miraculous, allowing viewers to grasp God's plan for divine healing and health. It is the host platform for Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris, a global crusade in which prayer for the sick produces miraculous results, with opportunities to participate via virtual and physical healing centers. There are numerous accounts of people being healed of various ailments, including the resurrection of the dead.
Readers’ Favorite recognizes “Guided Ignatian Contemplation” by Lawrence Keller in its annual international book award contest
Readers' Favorite recognizes "Guided Ignatian Contemplation" by Lawrence Keller in its annual international book award contest, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B099235JH8. The Readers' Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, ranging from new independent authors to NYT best-sellers and celebrities. Readers' Favorite is one...
Political theater vs. daily survival: Inside the dire situation facing migrants bused across US
More than 20,000 migrants bused to New York from US-Mexico border face daily challenges, from housing to food, and could be key issue in elections.
Personalis Grows Leadership Team with Appointment of Christopher Hall as Senior Vice President and Head, Diagnostics Business
Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced the appointment of Christopher Hall as SVP and Head, Diagnostics Business. As part of the executive leadership team, Hall will drive the vision and strategy for commercializing Personalis’ diagnostic product offerings. “We are excited to welcome...
Jambox, a music licensing platform loved by creators.
Jambox, an ideal music platform, offers incredible music for film & TV. United States, 1st Nov 2022, Jambox is an ideal music licensing platform that offers world class music & sfx to filmmakers and video creators at an affordable price point. The platform signs exclusive deals with their artists and helps to develop their music by giving them access to live recording sessions, mixing and mastering engineers and client feedback.
