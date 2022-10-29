Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the Man of God, has announced that the next Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris will take place on November 4th and 5th, 2022. Healing Streams TV (HSTV) is an online healing and miracle channel that fosters faith and the miraculous, allowing viewers to grasp God's plan for divine healing and health. It is the host platform for Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris, a global crusade in which prayer for the sick produces miraculous results, with opportunities to participate via virtual and physical healing centers. There are numerous accounts of people being healed of various ailments, including the resurrection of the dead.

6 HOURS AGO