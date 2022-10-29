Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Camden Bridgeport Landing hosts Selma Area Food Bank Bass Tournament, photos, video
The Selma Area Food Bank Bass Tournament was Saturday October 29 at Bridgeport Landing in Camden. Tournament Director Jebb Harrison said he is thinking about having two tournaments each year. 24 boats blasted off at first safe light Saturday morning for a day of bass fishing. The weather was nice...
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton venue opens cabin getaway
For over a decade, Starwood Farm II in Jemison has hosted weddings and special events. Located off Jemison’s Interstate 65, Exit 219 in the countryside, the rustic and peaceful atmosphere has hosted birthday parties, quinceañeras, family reunions and over 60 weddings. The 45-acre property was purchased by the...
selmasun.com
Selma's Monster March draws 10,000 kids on Halloween day, photo gallery
The City of Selma's Monster March 2022 featured 10,000 ghouls and goblins, princesses and superheroes getting candy in downtown Selma on Monday, which was Halloween day this year. Dallas County Commissioner Vivian Rogers says it was likely the largest one yet. The Monster March started at City Hall and the...
selmasun.com
Jingle & Mingle Holiday Market set for Nov. 5
Gallery 905's holiday artisan market Jingle & Mingle is set to take place on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will feature works by local artists, as well as live demonstrations, food trucks, drinks and live music. Gallery 905 is located at 905 Water Avenue in...
lowndessignal.com
Black Belt Unincorporated Wastewater Program receives $2.1 million grant to address Fort Deposit wastewater sanitation issues
Through the collaborative efforts of the Black Belt Unincorporated Wastewater Program (BBUWP), Fort Deposit residents will benefit directly from a $2.1 million grant to improve water and sewer services. Sherry Bradley, Alabama Department of Public Health Director of the Bureau of Environmental Services told Hadley Hitson of The Tuscaloosa News...
selmasun.com
MMI Veterans Day Parade set for Nov. 7
Marion Military Institute (MMI) will hold its annual Marion Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 7. All those participating will gather at Wilkerson Drive in front of the campus before marching along Washington Street past the Perry County Courthouse and concluding on Green Street. The MMI Knights will stop to provide...
WSFA
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Renfroe’s Market announced the grand opening of its newest location in Montgomery. Renfroe’s Market announced Monday it would hold a grand opening for its newest location, 5458 Atlanta Highway, on Nov. 9. A map posted to the store’s Facebook page shows the store will...
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville FUMC’s Modern Service new Location is Pratt Hall Beginning Nov. 27
For more information, contact Nichole LeFevre: (334) -365-5977;. On November 27, 2022, First United Methodist Church of Prattville’s modern service will change locations to Pratt Hall. The modern service is held at 11:00 am every Sunday, and has been held in the church’s sanctuary since July of 2022. To celebrate the beginning of the Advent season, the modern service will be moved back into Pratt Hall, a space traditionally reserved for Wednesday night activities and special events. FUMC Prattville’s modern service features a live band, with a short message and time of community.
selmasun.com
Delta Regional Authority visits Perry County
Marion Military Institute hosted Delta Regional Authority Federal Co-Chair Dr. Corey Wiggins and ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell on Oct. 20 as part of their trip through Alabama’s Black Belt for a listening tour. Delta officials were joined by Col. David Mollahan, MMI President, and the Marion delegation, including Marion...
Wetumpka Herald
Three Wetumpka residents turn 100 years old
Gardens of Wetumpka Assisted Living has three residents turning 100 years old this year — Joan Bromley, Jackie Sumners and Juanita Welker. Bromley’s birthday is Nov. 7, and she said it feels “impossible” to almost be turning 100. Thinking back on her childhood, she said what stands out the most was running away from home when she was around 6 years old.
selmasun.com
Lowndes County casinos face possible shutdown from state
Two Lowndes County casinos are being faced with the possibility of being shut down. According to the Montgomery Advertiser the prospect of closing the White Hall Entertainment and Southern Star Entertainment establishments down could have a negative effect on the local economies due to the revenue they bring. The shutdowns...
Homicide investigation underway in Montgomery after 22-year-old man fatally shot
Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 22-year-old man died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning. Police and fire medics responded to a local hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday on a call of a person shot, said Montgomery police Sgt. Tina McGriff. Authorities found an adult male,...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Reward Offered in Clanton Double Homicide
A $1,000 reward is being offered in the hopes of solving the homicides of a man and woman in Clanton. As Alabama News Network has reported, the bodies of 49-year-old Tyran Lamont Spigner and 33-year-old Tiffany Nicole Browning were discovered on Tuesday, September 20. At 1:15 that morning, firefighters were called to a fully-involved house fire at 2015 Lay Dam Road in Clanton.
wvtm13.com
Mini Alabama State drum major ready to step in at the Magic City Classic
I’ll tell you, these college drum majors are looking younger every year!. Give it up for our friend Kai Riddle of Daphne, Alabama, who is ready to step up on Saturday should a drum major with the Alabama State Marching Band pull a hamstring!. Kai loves music, dancing and...
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seeking theft suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
WSFA
18-year-old dies days after Prattville shooting
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A teen has died after being shot in Prattville, according to police. Prattville authorities said the 18-year-old male victim died of his injuries Saturday, four days after the shooting. His identity has not been released. Officers said they responded to the area of Tenth Street Tuesday...
WSFA
ALEA: Montgomery woman dies in Sunday crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lakesha N. Tellis, 42, was fatally injured when the 2004 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. ALEA added that Tellis...
alabamanews.net
Documentary on Rev. John Ed Mathison to Premiere in Montgomery
A documentary on retired Frazer Church pastor Dr. John Ed Mathison is set to premiere Wednesday night in Montgomery. The premiere will be at 6PM in Wesley Hall on the church campus. Other showings will be announced at the event. Mathison served for 36 years as senior minister of Frazer...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Woman Killed in Autauga County Crash
A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers say 42-year-old Lakesha Tellis was driving a pickup truck at around 1:40PM on Sunday afternoon that left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say Tellis wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown out of the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
