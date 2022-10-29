For more information, contact Nichole LeFevre: (334) -365-5977;. On November 27, 2022, First United Methodist Church of Prattville’s modern service will change locations to Pratt Hall. The modern service is held at 11:00 am every Sunday, and has been held in the church’s sanctuary since July of 2022. To celebrate the beginning of the Advent season, the modern service will be moved back into Pratt Hall, a space traditionally reserved for Wednesday night activities and special events. FUMC Prattville’s modern service features a live band, with a short message and time of community.

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO