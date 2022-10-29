Saturday morning crash on 82nd Street, 1 seriously hurt

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a crash early Saturday morning in the 1100 block of 82nd Street between a car and a crossover-SUV. Police said the time of the call was 4:32 a.m.

Two people were injured – one serious and one minor. The major crash unit was not called out. Other details were not yet available.

