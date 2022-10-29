ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

TheDailyBeast

Kyrie Irving and the Nets Are the NBA’s Great Embarrassment

First, an excerpt from my own writing about Kyrie Irving, published here last December:“Those foolish enough to form a unified theory of Kyrie Irving have spent a decade getting outfoxed by a mercurial weirdo, but I, writer Corbin Smith, believe that I have cracked the code. Kyrie Irving is, first and foremost, a pain in the ass. It is the only constant thread throughout his career.”Well, ladies and gentlemen, I am here to announce that he got me. I’ve been outfoxed. Because less than a year after I said Kyrie was a mostly harmless flat-earther weirdo who embarked on myriad...
BROOKLYN, NY
ABOUT

