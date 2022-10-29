ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - FLGT

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Polished.com, Inc. (POL) Investors
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Polished.com, Inc. (“Polished” or the “Company”) (NYSE: POL) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with Polished’s July 2020 initial public offering (“IPO”) and/or those who acquired Polished securities between July 27, 2020 and August 25, 2022 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 30, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Woonsocket Call
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Freshworks Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Freshworks Inc. (“Freshworks” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FRSH) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s...
Woonsocket Call
ERI Releases Annual 2021 ESG & Data Security Report
ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today the release of its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) & Data Security Report for Fiscal Year 2021, which can be accessed on the company’s website at ERIdirect.com.
Woonsocket Call
Innate Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:. Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference, New-York. Event Date:. November 15-16, 2022 (in-person event) Evercore ISI 5th...
Woonsocket Call
ABMD Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of ABIOMED, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) to Johnson & Johnson is fair to ABIOMED shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, ABIOMED shareholders would receive $380.00 per share in cash and a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $35.00 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved.
