ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - FLGT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Polished.com, Inc. (“Polished” or the “Company”) (NYSE: POL) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with Polished’s July 2020 initial public offering (“IPO”) and/or those who acquired Polished securities between July 27, 2020 and August 25, 2022 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 30, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

15 HOURS AGO