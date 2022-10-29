Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
HOA offering free lung cancer screenings this November
(WSYR-TV) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, confronting the leading cause of cancer death in the nation today. It’s the stepping off point for this month’s “Cancer Q & A with HOA. Dr. Ajeet Gajra is a medical oncologist and chief scientific officer at Hematology-Oncology...
WKTV
Rome Health hosting public tour of new medical center Thursday
ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health will have an open house on Thursday, open to the public to tour its new $11.4 million Medical Center. The new Medical Center will bring primary care, surgical specialists, diagnostic testing and a pharmacy to one location. Providers from the hospital’s off-campus locations will move...
WKTV
Utica Curling Club hosting Senior Women's Friendship Tour
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Curling Club (UCC) will host the Senior Women’s Friendship Tour on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Four teams of 16 curlers each from 12 different clubs located in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario are part of the event, sponsored by the United States Women’s Curling Association and Curling Canada.
WKTV
Oneida County studying impact of COVID-19 pandemic on local students
A Youth Assessment Study revealed a number of behavioral changes students experienced during the pandemic. Here are some of the top negative impacts: 62% of youth experienced changes in sleeping habits. 55% in their eating habits. 51% reported school had become more difficult, and 41% had a loss of interest in the things they usually enjoy doing. Oneida County Planning Commissioner James Genovese talked about some of the findings.
House fire in DeWitt calls six total fire departments to the scene
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A house fire along Tulipwood Lane in DeWitt called multiple fire departments including DeWitt, East Syracuse, Manlius, Liverpool, Solvay, and Fayetville to the scene on Monday, October 31 at 6:39 p.m. DeWitt Police, AMR ambulance, and American Red Cross were also assisting with the two-story home that appeared to have smoke […]
WKTV
Drive-thru collection at Sangertown to benefit local veterans and their families
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- A drive-thru food collection to benefit local veterans and their families will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sangertown Square. The mall is collecting non-perishable items and ready-made meals such as cereal, pasta, sauce, canned fruit, tuna, peanut butter, boxed potatoes, ramen, soups, boxed rice, and more.
WKTV
Local schools receive piano donations from Rick Zuccaro
UTICA, N.Y. -- Some local schools have been on the receiving end of Rick Zuccaro's, Digital Piano Donation Program. Holland Patent, New York Mills Elementary, Conkling Elementary, Whitesboro Middle School, Clinton Elementary and Sauquoit Elementary are just some of the local schools that have received a piano. "There is a...
localsyr.com
Founder of OG’s Against Violence loses everything in house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters were sent to a house fire in the 100 block of Bradford Street in Syracuse on Monday night, October 31. Being extra careful with trick-or-treaters around, firefighters made it to the house in four minutes to find a two-story house with heavy flames coming from the back of the house.
WKTV
Oneida Indian Nation honors more than 400 local veterans for their service
VERONA, N.Y. – The Oneida Indian Nation honored more than 400 local veterans during its annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony Tuesday morning. Army Maj. Gen. Greg Anderson and Syracuse University professor, Robert Murrett, were the two guest speakers at the event, which was held at Turning Stone Resort Casino. The...
WKTV
Skunk tests positive for rabies in Forestport
FORESTPORT, N.Y. -- A skunk tested positive for rabies in the Town of Forestport, on Oct. 27. The skunk was sent for testing on Oct. 26. One person was exposed to the skunk and received post-exposure prophylaxis. According to the Oneida County Health Department, signs of rabies include:. Animal acting...
WKTV
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Students
Throughout the pandemic Junior High and High School students experienced a number of adverse behavioral changes, so Oneida County and SUNY Poly conducted a study to examine the mental health and well-being of that age group. Oneida County studying impact of COVID-19 pandemic on local students. Throughout the pandemic Junior...
WKTV
New Director of K-12 Connections at Herkimer College appointed
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- New Director of K-12 Connections at Herkimer College, Matthew Babula, of Marcy, has been appointed to the position. "Babula holds an associate degree in general studies from Mohawk Valley Community College, a bachelor's degree in psychology from SUNY Institute of Technology, and a master's degree in school counseling from The College of Saint Rose," a statement from the Herkimer public relations office, said.
WKTV
Annual award banquet honoring horses, owners and breeders set for Nov. 13
Vernon, N.Y. -- The annual awards banquet honoring horses, their owners and breeders, will take place on Nov. 13 at Vernon Downs Casino Hotel. A cocktail reception is being hosted by USTA District 8 and will begin at 5 p.m. with the banquet right after at 6 p.m. Tickets are...
WKTV
Herkimer foundation selling wreaths to support student scholarships
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer Region College & Career Scholarship Foundation are having its annual wreath sale from Monday until Nov. 10. The money raised goes to support scholarships for local students. Each wreath is 16 to 18 inches large and professionally decorated with a large bow. They cost $20...
Syracuse.com
Teachers stop stabbing at Utica high school, one student hospitalized, police say
Utica, N.Y. — One student was hospitalized Monday after another student stabbed him repeatedly during a fight at a Utica high school until teachers stepped in to stop the attack, police said. The stabbing happened at 10:50 a.m. in a hallway in Proctor High School, according to a news...
Fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seneca River Fire Department worked to put out a fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor on Hayes Road in Baldwinsville on Tuesday, November 1. Charles Eastman of the Seneca River Fire Department tells NewsChannel 9 that nobody was injured during the fire and it might’ve possibly started in […]
WKTV
Student stabs classmate multiple times at Proctor High School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say a student was stabbed multiple times by a classmate during a fight at Proctor High School Monday morning. Police say staff at the school were notified about a fight in the hallway and came out to find a 17-year-old student stabbing an 18-year-old classmate.
Syracuse.com
Man airlifted to Syracuse in critical condition after car smashes into tree
Watertown, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was airlifted to Syracuse after the car he was driving crashed into a tree Monday night near Watertown. Around 6:45 p.m., Christopher J. Long, of Fort Drum, was traveling north on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, when he missed a turn and went off the road, according to a news release Tuesday from the State Police.
WKTV
TR Proctor Park to get new playground
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mayor Robert Palmieri joined by Councilman Frank Meola, Tuesday, unveiled a design for a new playground, at Thomas R. Proctor Park. The new playground is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and will replace the old one, which is outdated and falling apart. “The City...
WKTV
AAA reminding trick-or-treaters to stay safe
UTICA, N.Y. -- With children filling the streets Monday night, AAA is reminding trick-or-treaters, adults and drivers to stay safe. "On Halloween motorists need to be especially vigilant between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight, when pedestrians are the most vulnerable. Slowing down and watching for trick-or-treaters who may cross between cars or mid-block may save a life," Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs at AAA Northeast, Patti Artessa said.
