seattleschools.org
Principal Newsletter 10/31/2022
Because of our tumultuous Covid journey, McClure, like most school in Seattle and beyond, has had a few tough economic years, leaving us unable to provide some of the services and opportunities for our kids and community. We are overjoyed to be coming out of the pandemic and focusing on academics and our kids’ well-being but we would love to offer more. PLEASE consider donating to our school. Every little bit counts and we are so grateful for your support.
seattleschools.org
Harvest Heritage Potluck
November 3rd, 5 – 7 p.m. on the Upper Playground and Covered Playcourt. Join us Thursday, November 3rd, for the 2022 Harvest Heritage Potluck and Kids’ Winter Coat Exchange. We’ll get underway at 5 pm on the upper playground and covered play court (the SMAZ). Bring a dish, and meet us there!
seattleschools.org
Friday 10/28 Message to Families
Each week at NHHS this fall brings a return of activities and a renewed sense of community. The Class of 2023 held a very successful Homecoming Dance last Friday, the first Homecoming Dance since 2019. Class of 2025, Class of 2024 and Pride Club fundraisers have been taking place in our student store before school and at lunch. It has been great to see students running the fundraisers and other students supporting them. Our Pumpkin Carving Event took place today at lunch with support from our Urban Farm folks and community members. At the close of October, November is nearly upon us, and November brings Native American Heritage Month. Watch for recommendations of great books to read to celebrate the month in next week’s Friday Message.
seattleschools.org
McClure Vaccine Clinic 11/09/2022
SPS is partnering with SVNA to offer a COVID-19 Bivalent (Omicron) Booster Clinic at McClure for ages 5-11 and 12+. When? On Early Release Wednesday November 9th, 2022, from 2-6pm Where? McClure Middle School. 1915 1st Ave W. The clinic will be held in the portables just across from main...
seattleschools.org
Weekly Messages from Dr. Williams
We are cruising through the month of October, and it has been fun visiting classrooms and observing the awesome teaching and learning that is taking place at Franklin High School. The students and staff are working hard and having fun!. Updates from the Levy Team. The levy team will be...
seattleschools.org
Principal’s Community Update 10/10/22
Back to School Night • All families are invited to join us at Back to School Night onThursday, October 13th, from 4:30-6:00 pm. Children must be accompanied by a parent and remain with parent (playground not supervised) for this event. No School this Friday, Oct. 14 • Staff will...
seattleschools.org
Eagle Night/Curriculum Night Thursday November 17th 5-7pm
Save the Date for Eagle Night @ Cleveland High School on Thursday Nov. 17, 2022. You’re invited to meet your student’s teachers and school staff to learn about. helpful services and activities available at CHS. 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Eagle Night Family Activities and Sessions. EAGLE NIGHT...
