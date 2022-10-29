ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 surprise Yankees trade targets who could change 2023 roster

The New York Yankees, uh, have some work to do during the 2022-23 offseason, which involves battling back a horde of Aaron Judge-related rumors about his dissatisfaction, likes and dislikes, and how he’s worried the pinstripes might hide his true physique as he ages. Bringing back Judge — or...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
560K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy