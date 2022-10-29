Mo Life Media Says Changing Her Approach Is Key To A Woman's Success. LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, women in the workplace felt a disproportionate impact. At that time, women held more jobs than men for the first time since 2010 - yet one year later, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women lost one million more jobs than men. According to a McKinsey & Co report, women make up 39% of global employment but account for 54% of overall job losses. Some economists are predicting this pandemic may set women back by a whole generation.

