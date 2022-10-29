Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Tracking some warmth and beautiful weather heading into the weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mostly cloudy skies are in store for Tuesday with a slight chance for a shower but most of the day will be dry. There will be fair weather for Wednesday with seasonable temperatures. Warmer air begins to arrive Thursday into Friday with near-record warmth this weekend.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Mild fall weather
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After another beautiful day, clouds will move in this evening and that will keep our temperature a bit milder overnight with lows dipping down to near 40°. Halloween will feature more clouds and isolated spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. It will not be...
WHEC TV-10
Families felt safe, trick-or-treating at “Halloween at the Market”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With surging violence in the city, a safe space to trick-or-treat was the goal for the Public Market. “Halloween at the Market” was the place to be Sunday night. Thousands of people dressed up in their costumes to have some fun and hunt for treats in a safe environment.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: The tent city remains at the Loomis Street lot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One week ago we took you to a vacant lot where the city cut clear the trees and overgrown brush. To us, it exposed an open-air heroin market and tent city. News10NBC went back there today because the neighbors say the tents have returned. “It’s just...
WHEC TV-10
The Community Food Cupboard of Rochester ransacked for the second time in nine days
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Community Food Cupboard of Rochester located on Nester Street was broken into early Tuesday morning and thousands of dollars of items were stolen. This is the second time in nine days the cupboard was broken into forcing it to close temporarily for the day. The...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s average gas price increases for the first time in months
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price rose by 9 cents this week after falling for at least two months straight. The average price in Rochester on Monday was $3.79, according to AAA. That makes Rochester’s prices more expensive than the national average by 3 cents. Last week, Rochester was cheaper than the national average by 10 cents.
WHEC TV-10
Two people hospitalized while working on transformer behind Gannett building
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are hospitalized after an electrical accident on Tuesday behind the Gannett building on South Fitzhugh Street. Rochester Fire Department said the workers were replacing a live transformer across from District Attorney’s office when it exploded. The accident shut down the Hall of Justice in the morning.
WHEC TV-10
Local church hosts City Fest as outreach event in response to violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New Progressive Cathedral Church hosted its City Fest in Rochester on Sunday. The event offered free haircuts, a job fair, health fair, school supplies, and other resources. Organizers describe it as an outreach event put on in response to the violence that’s been overwhelming the...
WHEC TV-10
Local Hospitals Over Capacity, Beds Line the Hallway of Emergency Rooms
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has been reporting on hospital overcrowding in our region for months but the issue has become worse as we deal with a surge of Flu, COVID and RSV cases in addition to a shrinking number of nursing home beds in our community. Jacqui Burke has...
WHEC TV-10
No one injured in overnight house fire on Skuse Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Fire Department responded to an overnight house fire on Skuse Street in the city. It happened in a two-story, single family home. Fire crews arrived in four minutes and saw flames coming from the front of the home. Crews had to force their way in through the front door, and they did not find anyone inside the home.
WHEC TV-10
House on Texas Street struck by bullets
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bullets went through a house on Texas Street while two people were inside on Thursday. Police responded just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they say multiple cars were seen speeding away from the area. RPD officers also found a...
WHEC TV-10
Missing 12-year-old boy has been found
GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Police Department is asking the community to help locate missing person Grayson Halaciuga, 12. He is wearing a black Reebok Hoody with white lettering, black pants, bro boots, and a black skull cap. He is possibly on a black Trek bicycle. If you have any information, or if you see him call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together. We saw an interesting photo posted on Facebook. It shows former Rochester mayor Lovely Warren smiling in a picture with La’Ron Singletary, the man she fired as Rochester police chief in 2020. Singletary is now the republican candidate for congress.
WHEC TV-10
Irondequoit man, 25, killed in crash on West Ridge Road
PARMA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to a fatal crash early Sunday morning in Parma. Christopher Attili, 25, of Irondequoit was killed in the single-car crash. It happened on West Ridge Road between Dean and Pease roads. Deputies say Attili was the...
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after shooting on Sullivan Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the lower body on Sullivan Street. Rochester police responded after getting calls for a shooting and found the injured man on Joesph Avenue near Clifford Avenue. An investigation determined that the shooting happened one block south of that area, on Sullivan Street.
WHEC TV-10
Deanna’s Discoveries: Thinking about having your implants removed? Read this first.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The warning from the FDA linking breast implants to the development of some types of cancer has shaken much of the breast cancer community. The warning last month told us that a tiny minority of women is developing cancer in the tissue around their implants. While the odds are very small, it’s not a risk I can live with, so I’ve decided to have the implants removed.
WHEC TV-10
Mayor presents Carnegie Medal to Rochester man for heroism
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On behalf of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, Mayor Malik D. Evans presented Rochester resident Darnell Wilson Jr. with the Carnegie Medal on Tuesday in recognition for his heroic actions to stop a robbery and potential deadly assault in 2019. “In a moment of crisis that...
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot on Genesee Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot last night on Genesee Street near Epworth Street on Monday. She has serious injuries but is expected to survive. Rochester police officers responded to calls for a shooting at around 7 p.m. After...
WHEC TV-10
Two teens shot on Weld Street, one has died
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said two teenagers were shot on Weld Street near Scio Street on Tuesday. One of the victims died at the scene. RPD officers responded at around 3:45 a.m. after getting calls for a shooting. They found the male in his late teens dead from an upper-body gunshot wound.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County town supervisors sign a bipartisan letter to Governor Hochul asking for help addressing crime
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County town supervisors sign a bipartisan letter to Governor Hochul asking for help addressing crime. Almost every town supervisor in Monroe County signed a letter addressed to Governor Kathy Hochul regarding the rising crime in Monroe county towns. Webster Town Supervisor, Tom Flaherty did sign...
