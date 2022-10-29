ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WausauPilot

Wisconsin prepares for rising respiratory illness among children

Rising respiratory illness rates — including an unseasonably early spike of respiratory syncytial virus — among children in Wisconsin is a cause of concern, according to state health officials. Tom Haupt, a respiratory disease epidemiologist and DHS’ influenza surveillance coordinator, spoke about the increasing rates of RSV, flu...
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin – Ask Before You Order In Restaurants (BIG RECALL)

This is a Double Threat Recall for over 33,000 pounds of potstickers shipped to restaurants across Wisconsin. It's not an official name, but not only is this recall listed as High Risk by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), it's also flagged for being produced without the benefit of inspection.
WISCONSIN STATE
beckerspayer.com

WPS Health Insurance dropping Medicare drug plan

WPS Health will end its Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 29. A spokesperson for the Monona, Wis.-based payer said the company is choosing to end the prescription drug offerings to focus on its Medigap, or Medicare supplement, plans. Around 11,000 WPS Health enrollees...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday their first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law. The case involved the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
WISCONSIN STATE
wmay.com

Victims Of I-55 Crash Identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. The accident happened near the Pawnee-Auburn exit, when a northbound semi crossed the median in wet, foggy conditions and came to a stop across the southbound lanes. Two vehicles struck the semi, and both of those drivers were killed.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Corrections agents hit the pavement of sidewalks across the state, preparing for waves of trick-or-treaters going to the homes of registered sex offenders for home visits. “This is a good opportunity to get out into the community and assist local law enforcement,” said...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

Hennepin County man killed, 5 others injured in Wisconsin crash

ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state's department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Badger Herald

Point-counterpoint: Marijuana legalization in Wisconsin

In the Wisconsin gubernatorial race, there are two vastly different views on marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers announced if he was reelected he would reintroduce marijuana legalization legislation while Tim Michels is opposed to the idea. Marijuana has been legalized in many states, including California, Nevada and Colorado, among others. Should Wisconsin make efforts toward legalizing marijuana or pursue other options?
WISCONSIN STATE
wsum.org

Werewolf of Wisconsin

The Beast of Bray Road is Wisconsin’s most famous werewolf. WSUM News reporter Matthew Thompson explores the history of the legend, along with his own connection to the tale. Listen below.
WISCONSIN STATE
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Fall flying in Wisconsin

Jim Stevenson submitted this photo and note: “Luke Lachendro flying his Piper PA-11 over Southern Wisconsin in the fall of 2022.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form. All photos sent in for Picture of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

2 dead after driver going 100 mph crashes into Wis. senator

MADISON, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Police documents released Thursday show that the Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a collision with the WI state Senate minority leader was traveling at 100 mph (161 kph) at the time of the collision. Alyssa Ortman, 27, and her daughter, Khaleesi Fink, 5, were...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin DOJ takes action against two alleged illegal robocallers

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Tuesday the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is investigating Michael Lansky LLC for doing business as Avid Telecom and One Eye LLC. "Companies that facilitate illegal robocalls are part of the problem," Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a news...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Fiscal Facts: State tax burden drops yet again

Amid the pandemic and resulting recession, Wisconsin’s tax burden — or its state and local tax collections as a share of personal income in the state — fell in 2020 to its lowest level in at least a generation. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau show...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin

Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH

ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
ASHLAND, WI

