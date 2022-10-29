Read full article on original website
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in HoustonHouston, TX
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
thekatynews.com
Football Playoff Picture Gains Clarity
Victories over the weekend by Paetow, Katy, Morton Ranch and Tompkins have narrowed the available playoff spots in District 19-6A. But the race continues, as expected until the upcoming weekend for the final qualifiers. KATY 59, SEVEN LAKES 0. The state-ranked and unbeaten Katy Tigers (9-0, 7-0) appear to have...
Former UH basketball player commits $2 million donation to Houston Rise
UH basketball player from the 70's commits large donation to help fund major modernizations to athlete facilities.
Community Impact Houston
Michael Niggli named new principal of Houston ISD's Bellaire High School
Waltrip High School Principal Michael Niggli has been named the new principal of Bellaire High School. (Courtesy Houston ISD) Waltrip High School Principal Michael Niggli has been named the new principal of Bellaire High School less than two weeks after officials with Houston ISD hosted an Oct. 17 community meeting to gather feedback amid a search process.
KLST/KSAN
Did you win? 2 $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Houston & near Austin
Well, it just keeps on climbing, another Powerball drawing passes with no one in the country winning the $1 billion jackpot. However, that didn't happen without a couple of Texans becoming millionaires.
Check your ticket: $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
If you've been following the Houston Astros and ignoring the Houston Texans you're loving the winning the team is doing as they're all tied up with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, but they aren't the only ones winning in H-Town.
WAPT
Coach Prime orders JSU players to stay in hotel while in Houston following rapper's slaying
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson State University football team is traveling to Houston this weekend to take on Texas Southern, but when the players aren't on the field, they'll be required to stay at the hotel. "The people who are influential to you are leaving us consistently," JSU head...
Community Impact Houston
10 latest commercial permits filed in Tomball and Magnolia, including Shipley Do-Nuts
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Tomball and Magnolia area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
WFAA
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Central Texas store
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Two lucky Texans are now walking away $1 million richer after Monday night's Powerball drawing. The $1 million winning tickets were sold in Cedar Park and Houston. These lucky ticket holders matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball number. According to the Texas Lottery,...
2 Texas spots ranked among 2022’s best Mexican restaurants in the country
It's time to make sure you're packing those calories in for the winter (obviously if you're reading this you're not a bear gearing up for hibernation) but there's never a bad excuse to eat some more Mexican food.
mocomotive.com
4 road projects in The Woodlands this fall: Gosling, Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads
Work on road projects in Montgomery County was underway in October. (Courtesy Montgomery County Precinct 3) Road projects in The Woodlands area west of I-45 active as of October included ongoing work on Gosling Road as well as projects on Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads. Gosling Road Segment 3 widening. Construction…
targetedonc.com
Health Derailed in Houston After Authorities Confirm Liver Cancer Cluster
Considering the higher-than-average rate of liver cancer in Texas as a whole, it was unexpected that the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood cluster would be linked to environmental issues. Texas Department of State Health Services and the City of Houston confirm the cluster exists and is caused by toxins polluted into the soil by The Union Pacific Railroad.
Click2Houston.com
Alvin ISD teacher Michelle Reynolds found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans, authorities say
This Texas City Is Getting Its First H-E-B & It's Opening Very, Very Soon
It's almost time to get your H-E-B on!
El Campo ISD school bus involved in minor accident
EL CAMPO, Texas – On Tuesday morning, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office reported a minor accident involving an El Campo school bus. The accident occurred at County Road 405 and 406, southeast of El Campo. Six students occupied the school bus at the time of the accident but were not injured, according to authorities. WCSO said the bus slid off...
defendernetwork.com
Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated
The first non-profit healthcare facility in Houston for African Americans is getting renovated after it closed in 2015. The Houston Negro Hospital opened in 1926, which allowed trained physicians to work and provide care to African Americans and their families. In 1961, the name was changed to what is now Riverside General Hospital in Third Ward.
fox26houston.com
Community Impact Houston
Houston Eye Associates to host ribbon-cutting ceremony in Pearland
The store offers comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. (Courtesy Pexels) Houston Eye Associates will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Pearland Chamber of Commerce Nov. 10 from 10-11 a.m. at 10907 Memorial Hermann Drive, Ste. 150. The ceremony will be celebrating the eye care company’s newest optical retail store and newest ophthalmologist. The eye care center, medical clinic and optical shop provides comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. 281-582-9100. www.houstoneye.com.
cw39.com
HPD Chief to meet with local hip hop community after Migos rap member, Takeoff, is killed in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Members of rap group Migos, Takeoff, was confirmed as the victim involved in a fatal downtown Houston shooting. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he has heard from other artists in the rap entertainment industry whom he knows personally and have reached out. When hip hop gets a...
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
