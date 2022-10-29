ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

thekatynews.com

Football Playoff Picture Gains Clarity

Victories over the weekend by Paetow, Katy, Morton Ranch and Tompkins have narrowed the available playoff spots in District 19-6A. But the race continues, as expected until the upcoming weekend for the final qualifiers. KATY 59, SEVEN LAKES 0. The state-ranked and unbeaten Katy Tigers (9-0, 7-0) appear to have...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Michael Niggli named new principal of Houston ISD's Bellaire High School

Waltrip High School Principal Michael Niggli has been named the new principal of Bellaire High School. (Courtesy Houston ISD) Waltrip High School Principal Michael Niggli has been named the new principal of Bellaire High School less than two weeks after officials with Houston ISD hosted an Oct. 17 community meeting to gather feedback amid a search process.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 latest commercial permits filed in Tomball and Magnolia, including Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Tomball and Magnolia area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
TOMBALL, TX
WFAA

$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Central Texas store

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Two lucky Texans are now walking away $1 million richer after Monday night's Powerball drawing. The $1 million winning tickets were sold in Cedar Park and Houston. These lucky ticket holders matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball number. According to the Texas Lottery,...
CEDAR PARK, TX
mocomotive.com

4 road projects in The Woodlands this fall: Gosling, Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads

Work on road projects in Montgomery County was underway in October. (Courtesy Montgomery County Precinct 3) Road projects in The Woodlands area west of I-45 active as of October included ongoing work on Gosling Road as well as projects on Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads. Gosling Road Segment 3 widening. Construction…
targetedonc.com

Health Derailed in Houston After Authorities Confirm Liver Cancer Cluster

Considering the higher-than-average rate of liver cancer in Texas as a whole, it was unexpected that the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood cluster would be linked to environmental issues. Texas Department of State Health Services and the City of Houston confirm the cluster exists and is caused by toxins polluted into the soil by The Union Pacific Railroad.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated

The first non-profit healthcare facility in Houston for African Americans is getting renovated after it closed in 2015. The Houston Negro Hospital opened in 1926, which allowed trained physicians to work and provide care to African Americans and their families. In 1961, the name was changed to what is now Riverside General Hospital in Third Ward.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Eye Associates to host ribbon-cutting ceremony in Pearland

The store offers comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. (Courtesy Pexels) Houston Eye Associates will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Pearland Chamber of Commerce Nov. 10 from 10-11 a.m. at 10907 Memorial Hermann Drive, Ste. 150. The ceremony will be celebrating the eye care company’s newest optical retail store and newest ophthalmologist. The eye care center, medical clinic and optical shop provides comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. 281-582-9100. www.houstoneye.com.
HOUSTON, TX

