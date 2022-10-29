Read full article on original website
Kids relate through sci-fi in Apple TV+ Circuit Breakers trailer
If you were a kid, wouldn’t you like to use a remote control to just “turn off” your parents for a while? But what if you couldn’t figure out how to turn them back on?. That’s one of many scenarios that flash past in the trailer for Circuit Breakers Apple TV+ released Monday. It’s a science-fiction series about middle-schoolers set in the near future. It premieres November 11.
Forget Apple Watch Series 8! Get Series 7 at up to $150 off.
Not interested in the Apple Watch Series 8 and its temperature sensor? Then you should not miss the latest deal on the Apple Watch Series 7 on Amazon. You can grab the smartwatch with a discount of up to 28%, with selected variants available for up to $150 off. This...
Edifier AirPlay 2 smart speaker looks good and sounds better [Review]
If you’re looking for quality audio at an affordable price, you can certainly do much worse than Edifier products. The Chinese company consistently comes across with great value, and that’s the case with the Edifier MS50A powered wireless smart speaker. The company sent me one of the handsome,...
Apple TV+ scores 17 nominations in new Children’s and Family Emmy Awards
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences named the nominees for the new Children’s & Family Emmys on Monday, and Apple TV+ earned 17 nominations. That includes shows in two of the top categories. While Apple is in there swinging, the real competition will be between Disney and...
Grab the M2 MacBook Pro with a massive $150 discount
The 13.3-inch M2 MacBook Pro is down to $ 1,149 on Amazon after a massive $150 discount. You can get the 512GB configuration with a slightly lower $100 discount. Announced at WWDC22, the 13-inch MacBook Pro has been frequently discounted by $100-$150 since its launch. This post contains affiliate links....
Boost your iPhone’s storage for $23 with this sleek, four-headed flash drive
We’ve all felt the terror of the dreaded iPhone Storage Full notification. Luckily, you don’t necessarily have to comb through which files to delete, especially if you have a trusty smartphone-compatible flash drive on hand. This 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive for iPhones, tablets and Android does the job perfectly, and you can purchase one on sale for $22.99 (Reg. $29).
Access your Mac from anywhere in the world with this top-rated software for $20
You don’t need to be tied to your desk anymore, especially if you can remotely access your Mac. Screens 4 allows you to access your Mac from another device from anywhere in the world, and it’s on sale today for just $19.99 (Reg. $29). Access your files anywhere.
Customize Cooler Master’s new mechanical keyboard any which way
California peripherals specialist Cooler Master just updated its popular 65%-format mechanical keyboard (CK721) to create the company’s first fully customizable board, the wired CK720. You can swap out its switches without a soldering iron to easily get the typing feel and sound you like best. “We’re huge fans of...
Get M2 MacBook Air from Apple’s refurbished store with big discounts
Announced at WWDC22 in June, Apple has now started selling refurbished units of the M2 MacBook Air in the US. You can pick up selected Air variants from Apple’s Certified Refurbished store and save up to 15%. Depending on the model, you can save up to $150 on the...
When a ‘dual-display’ setup needs no external monitors [Setups]
In the world of computer setups, sometimes it seems like some sort of display arms race is going on. Even five or six screens isn’t uncommon anymore, with a few external displays added to the devices with built-in screens, and all in play in the workstation. But how about...
Learn how your favorite iOS apps work with this premium coding training bundle
If you’ve ever marveled at how your Apple gear can get better with each iteration, then learning to code will give you a deeper appreciation of the work that goes into it. And there’s no better way to learn than in this bundle of 14 top coding courses for $39.99 (Reg. $2,786).
Get one year of PlayStation Plus Essential perks for $10 off during this inventory clearout
The PlayStation has long established itself as a highly popular gaming and streaming device, and Sony continuously evolves and expands its services. Those looking to keep up with the latest titles and in-game events can tap into a one-year PlayStation Plus Essential membership for only $49.99 (Reg. $59). No coupon is necessary, but this blowout price is only available during our Overstock Deals event, which ends on October 31 at 11:59 PM.
How to use Focus Modes in iOS 16
Sometimes, you need your iPhone and your Mac to be very different tools throughout the day — Focus modes are all about customizing them for everything you do. Apple’s Focus modes are a powerful way to change how your iPhone, iPad and Mac look and feel whether you’re driving, sleeping, relaxing or working. It’s all about fully immersing yourself in whatever you’re doing. You can change all kinds of things: from who can reach you and which apps send notifications to custom lock screens, home screens and more.
