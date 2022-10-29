Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ is reportedly the fastest-selling ‘Call of Duty’ game ever
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has reportedly become the fastest-selling video game in the history of the Call of Duty franchise. The new game, which is the latest instalment in the rebooted Modern Warfare series, was released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S last week (October 28).
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ disables attachment tuning “until further notice”
Infinity Ward has announced it will be disabling attachment tuning in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 while it investigates a bug. The feature is disabled “until further notice” after players were reporting the game crashing if they had five attachments tuned. “We are disabling attachment tuning until...
NME
Domino’s has launched a ‘Pokémon’-themed pizza for Halloween
Domino’s has teamed up with Nintendo to launch a Pokémon-themed pizza across South Korea. The Pokéball-inspired pizza comes with carefully arranged slices of pepperoni, cheese and marinated bulgogi (via Comicbook). The pizza also comes in a specially created box that sees Pikachu and the gang all dressed...
NME
EA and Marvel join forces for an “all-new” multi-title project
EA has today (October 31) announced that it will be collaborating with Marvel Entertainment on a long-term deal to develop “at least three” new games which will be available for consoles and PC. In a blog on the EA website, the company announced its collaboration with Marvel and...
NME
‘Alien: Isolation’ is a too-perfect organism
If you’re here for another love letter to Alien: Isolation, look elsewhere. I may have fallen victim to some of its charms (the clacky keyboards and the treasure trove of world-building devices are just some of the delights on offer) but I wasn’t here to admire Isolation’s artistic merits – I was here to desecrate them: to creep through as a horror philistine, averting my gaze from any film-accurate scares that braver Alien fans might laud. In short, I planned to wrap up this column without triggering anything that could even remotely be considered “good” horror.
Comments / 0