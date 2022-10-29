ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”

The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection

A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility

When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high. The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to massive Bears-Ravens blockbuster trade

Just a few days ago, Chicago Bears veteran linebacker Roquan Smith got emotional at a press conference when he learned that well-respected teammate Robert Quinn was being traded to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Now, Smith is the one being traded from the team. According to league insider Ian Rapoport of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Packers.com

Packers Unscripted: Breakdowns in Buffalo

Mike and Wes recap the loss to the Bills, which featured the Packers trying to climb out of an early hole (2:57), putting together an effective ground game (4:51), but also dealing with injuries and more playing time for young receivers (6:02). They also look at whether Green Bay's defense is turning a corner with turnovers (13:39), and how the NFC is shaping up through eight weeks (19:25).
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers release RB Patrick Taylor, LB Kobe Jones

The Green Bay Packers released RB Patrick Taylor from the active roster and released LB Kobe Jones from the practice squad. The transactions were announced Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Taylor originally joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has played in 16 games over...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

What You Might've Missed: Diversity and diligence at tight end

GREEN BAY – Marcedes Lewis is the Packers' best in-line blocker at tight end, and one of the best in the league. Robert Tonyan is the Packers' top receiving threat at tight end. But third-year pro Josiah Deguara is coming into his own as a diverse, multi-faceted blocking tool...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy