ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Two explosions hit Somali capital, leaving scores dead or injured

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yCazq_0irIn4nK00
World News

Two explosions have rocked Somalia’s capital in what appears to be an ongoing attack at the ministry of education in a high-traffic area that houses key government offices.

Police said there were scores of casualties in the blasts at noon in Mogadishu, but they had no overall count yet.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack occurred on a day the president, prime minister and other senior officials were meeting to discuss violent extremism, especially by the al Qaida-affiliated al-Shabab group.

Al-Shabab often targets the capital with attacks on high-profile locations that begin with explosions and continue with gunmen entering and battling security teams.

The group stormed the education ministry in 2015.

The new attack occurred at Zobe junction, which was the scene of a massive al-Shabab blast in 2017 that killed more than 500 people.

Somalia’s government is engaged in a new offensive against the extremist group which the US has described as one of al Qaida’s deadliest organisations.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dozens die in India after cable bridge collapses into river

At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s...
newschain

Takeaway delivery driver on last job of the day killed in double shooting

A takeaway delivery driver has died along with a second man in a double shooting in south London. The pair were killed in Railton Road, Brixton shortly before 8pm on Sunday after locals heard shots ring out and vehicles crashing. On Monday, a Deliveroo driver working near the scene said...
newschain

Braverman faces down criticism over deepening migrant crisis

The Home Secretary has insisted that she never ignored legal advice or blocked plans to tackle overcrowding at a migrant holding centre. Suella Braverman said it was “practically impossible” to find more than 1,000 beds at short notice as she defended the decision to keep thousands of people at the Manston site in Kent.
newschain

Battery firm Britishvolt secures funding lifeline to avert collapse

Troubled battery firm Britishvolt has secured short-term funding to allow it to continue to operate. The company, which has been developing a £3.8 billion gigafactory in Blyth, Northumberland, said the fresh investment will enable it to “bridge over the coming weeks to a more secure funding position for the future”.
newschain

Danish leader to quit in bid to form new cabinet despite win

Voters in Greenland secured the last two seats necessary for the centre-left bloc of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to win Denmark’s general election. But Ms Frederiksen plans to resign later on Wednesday, because the Social Democratic leader wants to attempt to form a new government with broader support across the political divide — something she had suggested before the election.
newschain

Tory MP involved in Braverman resignation row offers backing to Home Secretary

The Tory MP and recipient of the email that forced Suella Braverman to resign as home secretary under Liz Truss has given his full backing to the embattled minister. The Home Secretary, who was reappointed by Rishi Sunak despite her resignation from Ms Truss’s government only days earlier, sent draft immigration policy to Tory backbencher Sir John Hayes from a personal email address, inadvertently also sending it to a staff member of another Conservative MP.
newschain

Hundreds of migrants moved from Manston processing centre amid overcrowding

Hundreds of migrants have been moved out of an immigration centre in Kent following concerns it had become dangerously overcrowded. Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said the number of migrants at the Manston migrant processing centre had “fallen substantially” on Tuesday, with more expected to be moved on Wednesday.
newschain

Rishi Sunak: Migrant situation is ‘serious and escalating problem’

Rishi Sunak has said the migrant crisis is a “serious and escalating problem” and admitted that “not enough” asylum claims are being processed. The Prime Minister insisted the Government is getting a grip on the situation and backed Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s handling of the issue.
newschain

Chinese panda experts visit Taiwan in rare point of contact

Taiwan has welcomed experts from China to help with a sick panda in a rare opportunity for contact between the sides. The two experts arrived on Tuesday after Taipei Zoo’s Tuan Tuan, suspected to have a malignant brain tumour, took a turn for the worse. The giant panda and...
newschain

Investigators raid Seoul police over deadly Halloween crowd surge

South Korea’s National Police Agency has raided local police departments in the capital Seoul as it investigates whether official ineptitude contributed to a deadly crowd surge that killed 156 people. The raids came a day after the national agency acknowledged that Seoul police failed to act for hours despite...
newschain

Things harder for the NHS now than during pandemic, chief executive warns

Things are harder for the NHS now than during the pandemic, the head of the health service in England has said, as she warned of difficult months and years ahead. Amanda Pritchard told a conference of health leaders it was difficult “not to be realistic about some of the challenges” the NHS faces both locally and nationally.
newschain

Palestinian shot dead after driving car into Israeli officer

A Palestinian crashed his car into an Israeli army officer near a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, seriously injuring him, the Israeli military said. The officer opened fire on the man, the military said, and according to the Palestinians, he died soon after. The Palestinians identified the suspected attacker...
newschain

Billy Lee suffers heavy blow in bid for first Irish jockeys’ championship

Billy Lee’s bid for a first Irish Flat jockeys’ championship was dealt a heavy blow on Wednesday morning as his appeal against a six-day whip suspension was dismissed. The rider, who has been striving for his maiden title against reigning champion Colin Keane, took the winning ride on Beleaguerment in the William Hill Extra Places Every Day Handicap at Dundalk on October 21.
newschain

Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia’s Kaliningrad

Soldiers have begun laying razor along Poland’s border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad after the government ordered the construction of a barrier to prevent what it fears could become another migration crisis. Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said a recent decision by Russia’s aviation authority to launch flights from...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
164K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy