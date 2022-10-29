ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Musk emerging as Twitter's chief moderator ahead of midterms

NEW YORK (AP) — Days after taking over Twitter and a week before the U.S. midterm elections, billionaire Elon Musk has positioned himself as moderator-in-chief of one of the most important social media platforms in American politics. Musk has said he won’t make major decisions about content or restoring...
Citrus County Chronicle

Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent

WASHINGTON (AP) — A graduate student at Boston's Northeastern University, Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud seldom mentioned he was a member of Saudi Arabia's sprawling royal family, friends say. He avoided talking about Saudi politics, focusing on his studies, career plans and love of soccer. But after a...
TheDailyBeast

You’ll Be Just Fine if Twitter Dies

Elon Musk’s completed purchase of Twitter last week was met with barely metaphorical sackcloth and ashes, only slightly ironic weeping and gnashing of teeth, and sincere—or very nearly so—expressions of “grief” at the social network’s prophesied demise under Musk’s command.It’s “Zero Hour for this website, post your favorite tweets and give them a little kiss goodbye,” wrote NBC News’ Ben Collins the night before the sale concluded. “Big, big last-night-of-camp energy,” added immigration journalist Dara Lind. “Twitter, are you grieving,” began a poetic reappropriation from Never Trump conservative pundit Bill Kristol. “It is the blight man was born for /...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Danish leader to quit in bid to form new Cabinet despite win

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Voters in Greenland secured the last two seats necessary for the center-left bloc of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to win Denmark's general election. But Frederiksen plans to resign later Wednesday, because the Social Democratic leader wants to attempt to form a new government...
The Associated Press

2 Koreas exchange missile launches near tense sea border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired at least 17 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” in protest of the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as...
Citrus County Chronicle

Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa

LONDON (AP) — Scientists say an invasive mosquito species was likely responsible for a large malaria outbreak in Ethiopia earlier this year, a finding that experts called a worrying sign that progress against the disease is at risk of unraveling. The mosquito species, known as Anopheles stephensi, has mostly...
Citrus County Chronicle

North Korea threatens to use nuke over S. Korea-US drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea issued a veiled threat Tuesday to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history," an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals. Animosities on...
Citrus County Chronicle

3 tragedies in Asia take hundreds of lives in 1 month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than 400 people died in October in a series of crowd-related disasters in Asia, when a bridge packed with revelers collapsed in India, Halloween partiers were crushed in South Korea's capital, and spectators fled a stadium in Indonesia after police fired tear gas.
Citrus County Chronicle

AP News Summary at 4:45 a.m. EDT

Israel's Netanyahu appears to edge toward victory after vote. TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be heading toward victory in national elections, with 80% of the ballots counted and showing that voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in the country’s parliament. Votes were still being counted on Wednesday morning and results were not final. But Israel was likely headed to its most right-wing government, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. The initial results pointed to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration.
Citrus County Chronicle

North Korea warns US of 'powerful' response to allied drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement from the ministry...

