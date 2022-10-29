Read full article on original website
Musk emerging as Twitter's chief moderator ahead of midterms
NEW YORK (AP) — Days after taking over Twitter and a week before the U.S. midterm elections, billionaire Elon Musk has positioned himself as moderator-in-chief of one of the most important social media platforms in American politics. Musk has said he won’t make major decisions about content or restoring...
CZ, the CEO of Binance, has bet big on Musk's Twitter buyout with a $500 million investment, saying he is 'extremely supportive' of the freedom of speech
"I use the Twitter app more than I use the Binance app," said Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, the CEO of Binance. CZ has 7.2 million Twitter followers.
How the Biden DOJ's vows to protect voting rights have played out in practice
The midterm elections pose the biggest test yet to promises made, with great fanfare, by President Joe Biden's Justice Department to protect voting rights in the face of ever-evolving threats to democracy.
The Fed and White House combine for a day that cuts to the heart of Biden's political problem
Two Washington power centers will on Wednesday lay bare the politically poisonous dynamics of the top economic issue threatening President Joe Biden's congressional majorities with the midterm elections less than a week away.
Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent
WASHINGTON (AP) — A graduate student at Boston's Northeastern University, Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud seldom mentioned he was a member of Saudi Arabia's sprawling royal family, friends say. He avoided talking about Saudi politics, focusing on his studies, career plans and love of soccer. But after a...
You’ll Be Just Fine if Twitter Dies
Elon Musk’s completed purchase of Twitter last week was met with barely metaphorical sackcloth and ashes, only slightly ironic weeping and gnashing of teeth, and sincere—or very nearly so—expressions of “grief” at the social network’s prophesied demise under Musk’s command.It’s “Zero Hour for this website, post your favorite tweets and give them a little kiss goodbye,” wrote NBC News’ Ben Collins the night before the sale concluded. “Big, big last-night-of-camp energy,” added immigration journalist Dara Lind. “Twitter, are you grieving,” began a poetic reappropriation from Never Trump conservative pundit Bill Kristol. “It is the blight man was born for /...
Danish leader to quit in bid to form new Cabinet despite win
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Voters in Greenland secured the last two seats necessary for the center-left bloc of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to win Denmark's general election. But Frederiksen plans to resign later Wednesday, because the Social Democratic leader wants to attempt to form a new government...
2 Koreas exchange missile launches near tense sea border
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired at least 17 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” in protest of the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as...
Political theater vs. daily survival: Inside the dire situation facing migrants bused across US
More than 20,000 migrants bused to New York from US-Mexico border face daily challenges, from housing to food, and could be key issue in elections.
Egyptian hunger striker may die in prison, Nobel laureates warn world leaders attending Cop27
The majority of living Nobel prize for literature laureates have called on world leaders attending the Cop27 climate conference in Egypt this week to help free thousands of political prisoners in the country, including the writer Alaa Abd El-Fattah who is six months into a hunger strike and “at risk of death”.
With the global economy on the rocks, quiet quitting is no longer a thing | Arwa Mahdawi
Endless pieces have been written about slacking off at work. But now it emerges even the poster boy for the idea is back toiling 50 hours a week, writes Arwa Mahdawi
Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa
LONDON (AP) — Scientists say an invasive mosquito species was likely responsible for a large malaria outbreak in Ethiopia earlier this year, a finding that experts called a worrying sign that progress against the disease is at risk of unraveling. The mosquito species, known as Anopheles stephensi, has mostly...
How to fix high inflation, weak growth and labor shortages? Boost worker productivity.
Bosses are using cross-training and automation to reverse sagging worker productivity. Success could tame rising inflation and higher interest rates.
North Korea threatens to use nuke over S. Korea-US drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea issued a veiled threat Tuesday to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history," an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals. Animosities on...
3 tragedies in Asia take hundreds of lives in 1 month
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than 400 people died in October in a series of crowd-related disasters in Asia, when a bridge packed with revelers collapsed in India, Halloween partiers were crushed in South Korea's capital, and spectators fled a stadium in Indonesia after police fired tear gas.
AP News Summary at 4:45 a.m. EDT
Israel's Netanyahu appears to edge toward victory after vote. TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be heading toward victory in national elections, with 80% of the ballots counted and showing that voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in the country’s parliament. Votes were still being counted on Wednesday morning and results were not final. But Israel was likely headed to its most right-wing government, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. The initial results pointed to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration.
North Korea warns US of 'powerful' response to allied drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement from the ministry...
North Korea launches at least 17 missiles; South Korea answers with its own test missiles
South Korea launched at least three test missiles on Wednesday after North Korea fired off at least 17 missiles. The barrage of fire comes after NoKo threatened to use nuclear weapons.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv sets up ‘heating points’ across city in wake of infrastructure attacks
Preparations underway in case of no electric power, water or district heating, says Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko
North Korea fires 17 missiles; one lands off South Korean coast for first time
SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least 17 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea's coast, which the South's President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "territorial encroachment" by Pyongyang.
