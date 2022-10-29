Mike and Wes recap the loss to the Bills, which featured the Packers trying to climb out of an early hole (2:57), putting together an effective ground game (4:51), but also dealing with injuries and more playing time for young receivers (6:02). They also look at whether Green Bay's defense is turning a corner with turnovers (13:39), and how the NFC is shaping up through eight weeks (19:25).

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO