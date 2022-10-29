Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Packers.com
Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Inc. to induct Jordy Nelson and Josh Sitton
The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Inc. will induct former Packers Jordy Nelson and Josh Sitton at the 52nd Hall of Fame Induction Banquet, announced today by Packers Hall of Fame Inc. President Tom Konop. The banquet is scheduled to be held Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in the Lambeau Field Atrium.
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Breakdowns in Buffalo
Mike and Wes recap the loss to the Bills, which featured the Packers trying to climb out of an early hole (2:57), putting together an effective ground game (4:51), but also dealing with injuries and more playing time for young receivers (6:02). They also look at whether Green Bay's defense is turning a corner with turnovers (13:39), and how the NFC is shaping up through eight weeks (19:25).
Packers.com
Packers release RB Patrick Taylor, LB Kobe Jones
The Green Bay Packers released RB Patrick Taylor from the active roster and released LB Kobe Jones from the practice squad. The transactions were announced Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Taylor originally joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has played in 16 games over...
Packers.com
Inbox: If … then this game takes on greater significance
Keys to victory: Run the ball effectively, check. Control the time of possession, check. Win the turnover battle, check. Result: Another loss. That says a lot about Buffalo. The Bills can give away checkmarks because they've got command. They never relinquished that. Anthony from Auburn, WA. The running game really...
Packers.com
Matt LaFleur calls for Packers' defense to be 'more physical'
GREEN BAY – In what has developed into a disturbing pattern for the Packers' defense, another rough patch lasted far too long Sunday night in Buffalo. This time it was a stretch of five possessions – four in the first half after an opening three-and-out, and then the initial drive of the second half – that all ended in scores, 27 points total in the 27-17 defeat.
Comments / 0