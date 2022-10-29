Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist about a week ago. The crash occurred Monday, Oct. 4, just after 9 a.m. in the 200 block of West Woolbright. Police said the motorcyclist who was traveling westbound on West Woolbright Road...
wflx.com
92-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Boca Raton
Boca Raton police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 92-year-old man last month, then took off. The hit-and-run crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the 1000 block of Northwest 7th Street. Police said a black sedan traveling east on Northwest 7th Street...
Girl, 14, Knocked Unconscious During Fight In Seven Bridges Delray Beach, Police Investigate
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) -- A fight between two teenage girls in the West Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges left one of the girls, just 14, unconscious. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that it is investigating the fight caught on camera. Watch the video of the fight here.
cw34.com
Tesla driver operated motor vehicle in 'careless manner' in crash that killed 4: FHP
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators released new information on a crash that killed four people in Stuart. The crash on Oct. 18 involved a Tesla and a Chrysler minivan carrying a couple that just celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary. Both vehicles had a solid green light when the Chrysler minivan made a left turn from US 1 (Federal Highway) to 14th Street when the Tesla crashed into the right front of the Chrysler.
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach man charged for murder, shooting of 2 teenagers in 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Initial information about the shooting. West Palm Beach police announced Tuesday that a Riviera Beach man is charged with the murder of a teen and the shooting of another that happened back in 2021. Just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021,...
cw34.com
DUI suspect 'fell to the ground, causing injury to his face,' police say
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A young DUI suspect involved in a crash fell to the ground before investigators could run him through a roadside sobriety test, according to police officers at the scene. The arrest report by a Palm Springs police officer said they were investigating some sort...
wflx.com
Woman injured in fiery crash credits boyfriend with saving her life
From her hospital bed at Jackson Memorial in Miami, Su Hninyi shared her story of survival following a fiery crash last week in Delray Beach. “I just get emotional over all this, I couldn’t believe we made it together. I’m so happy that everybody survived,” said Hninyi.
WPBF News 25
Turnpike reopens after RV rollover crash in Palm Beach County
Traffic is moving again in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in Palm Beach County it was closed Monday morning due to an RV rollover crash. The multi-vehicle crash happened before noon on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Follow: Interactive traffic map. It is unclear if there...
Man charged for making bomb threat inside South Florida dentist office
A man's been charged with making a false bomb report, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and criminal mischief after he made a bomb threat at a South Florida dentist's office.
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale man arrested in connection with string of bank robberies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man has been sentenced to 145 months in prison and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Rodney Smith for his participation in a string of bank robberies, authorities said. The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Robert Willis Jr. of Fort...
NBC Miami
5 Injured After Crash at Bus Stop in Fort Lauderdale
Five people were injured Monday morning after a car crash at a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 7 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Federal Highway. One of the injured was treated at the scene and released. One...
Lake Worth Beach man arrested in hit-and-run after victim dies three weeks after crash
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 60-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was arrested Friday afternoon in hit-and-run crash Sept. 17 that left a pedestrian dead, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Saturday. Stacey Abo, 65, of Lake Worth Beach, died Oct. 9, more than three weeks after she was struck by a 1997 Ford...
cw34.com
Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
Motorcycle, SUV crash near PBIA, killing Greenacres man, 30, PBSO says; two other injured
WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old Greenacres man was killed after midnight Sunday when a car turned in front of his motorcycle on Military Trail in suburban West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Kenju Konn was riding south on Military at about 12:45...
wflx.com
Motorcyclist dies early Sunday in crash with SUV
A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Sunday morning in a crash near the Palm Beach International Airport. At 12:44 a.m., a 2007 Toyota Highlander was turning left from northbound Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The driver of a 2013 Kawasaki ZX10R motorcycle was traveling southbound on Military Trail...
Click10.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash
DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
cw34.com
PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Cops: Amazon Delivery Driver Allegedly Bites Inner Thigh Of Boca Raton Woman
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman says she was bitten on the inner-thigh by a man who is self-described as a delivery driver for Amazon.com. The man is a contract driver for the company, but not directly employed.
Wellington man, 52, dies in Interstate 95 crash near Boynton Beach, FHP says
BOYNTON BEACH — A 52-year-old Wellington man was killed early Sunday in a single-car crash on Interstate 95 near Boynton Beach Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The unidentified man was traveling southbound at about 5:10 a.m. when he lost control of his car, troopers said. The car...
cw34.com
Endangered 71-year-old woman found safe by PBSO
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Atine Coupet has been found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for an endangered elderly woman from Palm Beach County. Deputies said 71-year-old Atine Coupet was last seen near Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Monday. Coupet is...
