I raised 2 successful CEOs and a doctor. Here's the 'unpopular' parenting rule I always used on my kids

I taught my sons from early on they always had to pick up all their toys when they got a little older and there was chores there was vacuuming dusting and yes even cleaning the toilet. I taught them early on what a washer and a dryer is. When my son turned 10 he said one night that he didn't like what we were having for dinner. So I told him well then you start making dinner. After that him and his brother got very interested in cooking. I'll never forget working 2 shifts 1 day and coming home and these boys were 12 &11 and I came home to barbecue chicken fully made meal. I told my sons I would never make their wife's a maid to them. They learned how to do everything. They are better cooks than my daughter-in-law's. My daughter-in-law's thanks me for the way I raise these boys to cook and clean.
To be honest, I realized after reading this…..I coddle my 3 year old like there is no tomorrow. I still hand feed him half the time and grab simple things for him. I gotta let him start doing things on his own:(
I parented with this approach. My sons didn’t become CEOs or doctors, but they knew how to manage life on their own when the time came. My son with children follows this approach. It works.
