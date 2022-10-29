Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
KLFY News 10
Lafayette attorney makes history as 1st Black female district public defender
Martin hopes her work speaks the loudest for the people
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
KLFY News 10
Governor John Bel Edwards visits Lafayette
Governor John Bel Edwards was in Lafayette earlier today to have a discussion on reinvested savings from the criminal justice reform that was passed five years ago.
50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest
By Claire Sullivan, Brittany Dunn, Shelly Kleinpeter and Annalise Vidrine Josephine and Denver Smith took different approaches to protests at Southern University in the fall of 1972. Josephine skipped class for meetings, while her older brother stayed away and warned her to be careful. The pair had grown up with 10 other siblings in a […] The post 50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KLFY News 10
Opelousas Chief of Police candidates: their stories, missions and x-factor
News 10 spoke with candidates for the Chief of Police in Opelousas to hear their stories, their missions, and their x-factor, starting with incumbent Martin McLendon.
theadvocate.com
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
KATC News
Early voting will continue tomorrow, registrar says
Some voters think that the Registrars' offices will be closed tomorrow for a holiday, but all offices statewide will be open tomorrow.
Louisiana man dies in Mississippi interstate accident
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating an interstate crash that killed a Louisiana man Saturday afternoon. State troopers say the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge,...
theadvocate.com
Community invited to Saturday rally downtown to aid injured Lafayette police officer
The Police Association of Lafayette #905 and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited are asking the public to come out for a day of fun and fundraising at Saturday’s “Rally for Rozas.”. The fundraising event will include live music, food truck vendors and a gumbo cook-off at Parc International from 10...
Baton Rouge couple’s attempted custody exchange allegedly takes a turn for the worst, ends in violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man accused of trying to beat his former partner of nine years in front of their children has been arrested, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says 31-year-old Rashaad Randall is behind bars on a charge of domestic abuse battery child endangerment with a […]
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 2, 2022
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The 2022 Zachary Christmas Parade, themed "Planes, Trains and Candy Canes," is at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Forms and...
theadvocate.com
Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property
The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
KATC News
Advocate: Guillory updates financial disclosure
Last month, the Advocate reported that Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory's ethics report was incomplete; now they're reporting he has revised those reports
KATC News
2022 Ville Platte Mayor Candidates
Four people are running to be Mayor of the city of Ville Platte. Those four candidates are: Karl Bordelon, Renee Brown, Jennifer Vidrine and Ryan Leday Williams.
theadvocate.com
A secret tunnel used by Huey Long once connected two hotels. Now you can roam it.
The corridor was called Peacock Alley in its heyday, named for the peacock blue and green-colored tiles that covered its floor. The tiles are gone, but the corridor is still there, as are the tales of its storied past. The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center simply called it The Tunnel when announcing its plan to reopen the passageway in October 2019.
NOLA.com
Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics
Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
KLFY News 10
Shooting in Melville leaves victim seeking justice
A shooting in Melville has left one man hospitalized and afraid to return home.
KATC News
St. Landry Parish School Board member Accused of Shooting Neighbor
According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, Joshua Boudreaux accidentally shot his neighbor in the leg, while aiming to shoot a dog on Sunday.
KATC News
UPDATE: Student arrested in Northside threat
The student was arrested and booked into the detention center on a charge of terrorizing, Lafayette Police say.
theadvocate.com
Offshore drilling company that had its Lafayette office raided by federal investigators will lay off 135
A Lafayette offshore drilling company’s Lafayette office that was the subject of a raid by federal investigators will let go of 135 employees as the company shifts its role in the Gulf of Mexico. QuarterNorth Energy will terminate its Lafayette office, 2014 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 800, and offshore...
