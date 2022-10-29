A decent man or a bully? Our pick for governor. | Editorial, Oct. 30. While I’m glad that the Times editorial board finally recommended Charlie Crist for governor, I’m disappointed it took so long. Many Floridians have already voted by mail or in early voting. Gov. Ron DeSantis has a huge lead in the polls and too little has been said about the Republican stranglehold on our state that threatens a woman’s right to choose, blocks Medicaid expansion, punishes businesses trying to create a safe work place during a pandemic, targets LGBTQ students in legislation that makes them feel unsafe in school, hides data on COVID, demonizes immigrants, creates confusion for felons trying to restore their voting rights and does nothing to address affordable housing or insurance problems. And yes, he’s a bully also.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO