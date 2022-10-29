A Utah man barely escaped alive from a Cancun vacation and is now hoping to make a documentary to educate Americans about the dangers of travel to Mexico. Dustan Jackson was left for dead in a roadside ditch after a machete attack that partially severed his foot and destroyed his shoulder. He lay there waiting to die for up to three days before gaining the willpower to seek help and make it back home, he said.

