Columbus, OH

cwcolumbus.com

Buckeyes encouraging Buckeye Nation to donate blood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Buckeyes are urging Buckeye Nation to help beat that team up north. Ohio State linebackers Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg are hoping Central Ohio turns out to donate blood to beat Michigan in the annual blood bank competition. "It was a good idea to...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police searching for suspects in Sunday morning shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in east Columbus. Three people were driving near the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue around 3:50 a.m. when their car was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of a local business, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

2-alarm fire at north Columbus aprtment complex leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus fire crews battled "significant fire conditions" at a north Columbus apartment complex Sunday morning. The Columbus Division of Fire received calls around 3:30 a.m. about a fire at apartments near Place De La Concorde Street West. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm, and...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police identify 21-year-old killed in South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the 21-year-old man shot and killed in the South Linden neighborhood Sunday evening. Officers were called to the area of East 19th and Gladstone Avenues at 7:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Jerry Campbell III was found shot inside a...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Community leaders host safe and sweet trunk-or-treats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As families celebrate Halloween throughout the weekend, they had safe and sweet places to trick-or-treat. "It’s just a safe alternative for the kids to go out and have a safe space to trick or treat," said Karla Harris, who is a co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children.
COLUMBUS, OH

