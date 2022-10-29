Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Online Clothing Retailer Something Greek Receives New York State Senate Business Award
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Online clothing retailer Something Greek ( SomethingGreek.com ), the premier source for made-to-order apparel and high-quality merchandise for fraternities and sororities, has been presented the 2022 Empire Award for business by the New York State Senate. The award is in recognition of Something Greek's outstanding contributions and dedication to the growth, prosperity, and betterment of their community and New York State. The award plaque was presented recently in person by State Senator Kevin Thomas of the 6th NY Senate District.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. October 29, 2022. There should be no automotive belt — or Battery Belt — that doesn’t include Michigan as its buckle. But that’s not what the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, seems to think.
WacoTrib.com
Cold front to bring rain, snow, wind to dry California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska pushed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted it would bring widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings...
WacoTrib.com
Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge that connects Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close Nov. 28, Indiana transportation officials said. The...
WacoTrib.com
More than $200M will go to 408 water, sewer projects
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than $200 million will be spent on 408 projects that will help provide clean drinking water in communities across Kentucky, officials said. The projects will provide clean drinking water and improve water and sewer infrastructure in 102 counties, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement last week. That includes water and sewer line projects that will benefit 1,500 unserved homes and 38,000 underserved homes, officials said. Along with projects that expand service, the funding will go toward several other additions and improvements.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
Kansas City Star. October 27, 2022. Editorial: Mourn St. Louis school shooting victims. Condemn lawmakers behind Missouri’s gun laws. A teacher and a student died following a shooting Monday at a high school in St. Louis. Several others were injured. Alexzandria Bell, a sophomore, was on the school dance...
WacoTrib.com
DA: Man arrested with gun from shooting near Zeldin's house
NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been arrested with the gun used in a shooting last month outside the Long Island home of Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, authorities said Tuesday. Noah Green, 18, was arrested Monday in Shirley on charges of...
WacoTrib.com
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose
GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the...
WacoTrib.com
Group that wants to oust private utilities submits petitions
PORTLAND, Maine. (AP) — Advocates of replacing Maine's privately owned electric utilities with a consumer-owned Pine Tree Power Company on Monday submitted signatures to force a statewide vote. If certified, the petitions would put the proposal to oust Central Maine Power and Versant Power on the referendum ballot next...
WacoTrib.com
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he's convicted in what a prosecutor calls a “test case.”. Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County...
WacoTrib.com
Law enforcement officers honored for exemplary bravery
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A retired Massachusetts state trooper who was killed in what authorities described as a shooting motivated by racism, and an officer who drowned while trying to save the life of a teenager were honored Tuesday with awards for exemplary acts of bravery. A total of...
WacoTrib.com
US Navy wants public's ideas on how to use Hawaii fuel tanks
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The Navy on Tuesday said it will ask the public how it should use a fuel storage facility in the hills above Pearl Harbor once it has finished draining petroleum from its massive storage tanks. The Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility...
WacoTrib.com
Man convicted of killing Colorado girl who vanished in 1984
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle...
WacoTrib.com
Lawyers for Arizona inmate facing execution file new appeal
PHOENIX (AP) — Lawyers for an Arizona death row inmate scheduled to be executed on Nov. 16 have filed a new appeal. Murray Hooper’s attorneys filed another petition for post-conviction relief Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court, saying “newly discovered material facts” have been discovered in the case and the 76-year-old inmate should be entitled to a new trial.
WacoTrib.com
At least 20 high school football games moved to Thursday due to weather
A stormy weather forecast for Friday night has rescheduled at least 20 Central Texas high school football games this week. This list was compiled from school social media accounts and media members. Email any corrections or changes to sports@wacotrib.com or tweet us @WacoTribSports. The following local games have been moved...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Topeka Capital=Journal. October 28, 2022. Editorial: Kansas children need all those invested in their education rowing the same direction. Test scores show Kansas students are falling behind. This is almost solely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Rafael Garcia reports Kansas dropping to some of its lowest scores...
WacoTrib.com
Brothers convicted in grisly stabbing deaths of girl, mother
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Two brothers have been convicted of murder in the grisly cold case stabbing deaths of a Detroit-area woman and her 11-year-old daughter, prosecutors said. A jury deliberated less than two hours Monday before convicting Tony Johnson, 42, and Henry Johnson, 37, of two counts...
Comments / 0