Saint Lucie County, FL

Trick-or-Treat forecast for the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Looking for a Halloween forecast? KSBW 8 meteorologist Lee Solomon has all you need to know before heading out for trick-or-treating.
Water survey helicopters scheduled to fly over the Central Coast

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — You may see low-flying helicopters over the Central Coast. Do not be alarmed, the California Department of Water Resources will be using helicopters to do a survey of groundwater basins. They will be doing electromagnetic surveys to support drought response. During the surveys, a...
Carmel haunted house celebrates 25 years of scares

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — All Hallows Eve is just around the corner and one couple in Carmel has been taking their Halloween decorations to the next level for 25 years now. Willow Place in the Mission Fields neighborhood is the spot for Halloween in Carmel. Bryon Whitehead and his wife...
What to know about California ballot initiatives for the 2022 election

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, California voters are being asked to decide seven statewide ballot measures, called propositions. The propositions cover issues like the right to abortion and birth control, sports betting in person or online, arts funding, rules for kidney dialysis clinics, a millionaire's tax to fund zero-emission vehicle efforts, and a flavored tobacco ban.
