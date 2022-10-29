Kourtney Kardashian "Blacked Out" During Her Vegas Wedding

Photo : Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian opening up about "blacking out" during her Las Vegas wedding to her now husband, Travis Barker.

According to Us Weekly, Kourtney revealed this in the latest episode of The Kardashians, "I guess what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas. I don’t even know where to begin... Vegas with Travis is really fun. He’s like, ‘It’s the Grammys! It’s our first Grammys together so let’s make this the best night ever.'"

She continued, “I did throw up after though and took my top off and unbuttoned my pants. I had to walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo. I was a hot slob kabob."

But Us Weekly also reported that their Las Vegas wedding wasn't the official one! Kourtney told Jimmy Kimmel, “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour... We asked, like, five times. ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’"

Apparently the two got legally married in California before jetting off for their ceremony in Italy!

For more on this story, CLICK HERE!