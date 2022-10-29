ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

royalexaminer.com

S.K. West (1949 – 2022)

S.K. West, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton. Services will be private. S.K. was born June 21, 1949, in Alexandria, Virginia, the daughter of the late James Von West and Virginia Mae Naylor West Shiffer. She worked for many years for IBM.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

George E. Shipe (1950 – 2022)

George E. Shipe, predeceased by a sister, Sandi Kirkland; brother, John Shipe; mother, Nora Maxine Shipe; and father, Robert L. Shipe. Survived by wife Patricia (47 years); stepson, Mark Frazier (Tracy); sister, Elaine Kinsey (Bill); brother, Douglas Horn (Linda); brother, Dwayne Shipe (April); brother-in-law, Richard Kirkland; sister-in-law, Bonnie Shipe; and a number of nieces and nephews.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Supervisors wrestle with real estate values jumping 40-50 percent

Walt Mabe, Shenandoah District supervisor commented that the real estate market has cooled down in the last several months, and a new assessment should reflect that change. Pearson said the data he used from August and September actually showed property values in Warren County increasing one percent more than what he had anticipated, while Front Royal property values decreased by one percent more than he expected.
royalexaminer.com

VSP advises motorists to pay extra attention tonight for Halloween safety

It’s not the costumes or decorations that should frighten you this Halloween, but impaired drivers, who are the real “scare” on the road. Virginia State Police reminds everyone, if you plan to celebrate with alcohol, then don’t drink and drive. Halloween night is considered one of the deadliest nights of the year because of impaired drivers. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), last Halloween weekend, there were 1,454 crashes on Virginia roadways, resulting in 10 fatalities and 652 injuries; two of the deaths occurred in alcohol-related crashes.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

EDA welcomes C-CAP into office complex, reports on operational reviews, prospects, budget, and civil case results

Treasurer, Jim Wolfe, presented an update on monthly financial statements and the reestablishment of the small business loan committee. The Board will provide feedback on their Fiscal Year-2023/24 budget request and plans to hold a special meeting in November to prioritize the request. The Warren County Director of Economic Development,...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Controversial Youngkin comments on Pelosi attack and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin didn’t back down from a controversial stump-speech comment he made about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. “There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” the governor said.—Washington Post.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children

Hospitals statewide are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, especially among young children. Some pediatric units are full or close to full weeks before the typical season when flu and other respiratory viruses surge. “The thing that is surprising to all of us is the early onslaught and ferocity of...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional

The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute, and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the Commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exam requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationwide have committed to offering ACT/SAT...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Shirley Ann Good (1947 – 2022)

Shirley Ann Good, 74, of Inwood, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Willow Tree Assisted Living in Charles Town, West Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Virginia Mercury

National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate

With exploration for gold continuing in Buckingham County, a report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found Virginia’s current system of regulating gold mining “is not adequate to address the potential impacts” of commercial extraction.  “Virginia’s regulatory framework lacks an adequate financial assurance system, which poses a fiscal and environmental risk to […] The post National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Attorney General Miyares announces historic agreement to secure offshore wind project with unprecedented protections for consumers

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a historic agreement on the $9.8 billion Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in a public filing made with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC). This hard-fought agreement includes unprecedented consumer protections for Virginians. Traditionally, Virginia consumers have paid for all utility project costs. Today’s agreement...
VIRGINIA STATE

