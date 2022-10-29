ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND
3d ago

🤷🏽‍♂️”Seems 👀 like drivers 🚗 going up or down Fayetteville Street seems 👀 to be in a damn hurry, or drunk 😜, or racing 🏎💨 🚗 💨 and fails to realize it’s 35 mi. per hour on Fayetteville street, Not 70 mi. Per hour.” 😳 😮

cbs17

2 women who died are identified after Durham crash Friday night

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people who were killed in a vehicle crash late Friday have been identified. Police said 24-year-old Corisha Shaw and 23-year-old Courtney Simms, both of Durham, were killed after the driver of the 2017 Audi they were passengers in, crashed into a tree. Speed was...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man shot, injured in Durham shooting Saturday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Saturday in Durham, according to police. This happened just after noon in the 1400 block of Wabash Street. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found the victim with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

3 young people hospitalized after northeast Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Investigators remained at the scene Tuesday almost 12 hours after three juveniles were shot and transported to the hospital. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a shooting at Torquay Crossing and Sumner Boulevard around 9 p.m., near the River Birch at Town Center apartment complex off Old Wake Forest Road.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wreck cleared, backups continue on I-440 W near Lake Boone Trail exit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Morning commute traffic on a stretch of Interstate 440 W was backed up for several miles following a crash Tuesday morning. Three of four lanes were closed in the area of the Lake Boone Trail exit, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Backups from...
RALEIGH, NC
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Danville Mall Saturday night has been arrested in North Carolina. Danville Police say Christian Pinckney was arrested early Tuesday in Burlington without incident. He will be held in Alamance County, NC jail, awaiting extradition back to Virginia to stand trial.
DANVILLE, VA
WRAL

3 people shot in Raleigh, no one in custody

The Raleigh Police Department said 3 people were shot and transported to the hospital Monday night. The Raleigh Police Department said 3 people were shot and transported to the hospital Monday night. Reporter: Julian GracePhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Locate, Call Off Search For 14-Year-Old

UPDATE: Chapel Hill Police said at 2:18 p.m. on Tuesday that Ruat was safely located. The Chapel Hill Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager on Tuesday afternoon. A release from the department said 14-year-old Lal Rem Ruat was last seen on Monday around...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

