Read full article on original website
BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND
3d ago
🤷🏽♂️”Seems 👀 like drivers 🚗 going up or down Fayetteville Street seems 👀 to be in a damn hurry, or drunk 😜, or racing 🏎💨 🚗 💨 and fails to realize it’s 35 mi. per hour on Fayetteville street, Not 70 mi. Per hour.” 😳 😮
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
cbs17
Man injured outside Raleigh McDonald’s near Crabtree Valley Mall; investigation ongoing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was loaded onto a stretcher and placed in an ambulance outside a Raleigh McDonalds, a CBS 17 crew on the scene confirmed Tuesday night. The Raleigh Police Department, Fire Department and Wake EMS responded to the McDonald’s at 4121 Blue Ridge Road just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
3 youths shot at North Carolina apartment complex; 2 in serious condition, police say
The Raleigh Police Department said at 9:13 p.m. that gunfire rang out at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2700 block of Torquay Crossing.
cbs17
2 women who died are identified after Durham crash Friday night
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people who were killed in a vehicle crash late Friday have been identified. Police said 24-year-old Corisha Shaw and 23-year-old Courtney Simms, both of Durham, were killed after the driver of the 2017 Audi they were passengers in, crashed into a tree. Speed was...
4 cars involved in crash on I-440 in Raleigh, heavy delays reported
RALEIGH, N.C. — Heavy delays were reported during the Tuesday morning commute after a multi-car crash on Interstate 440. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Exit 5 for Lake Boone Trail. Tow trucks were blocking three lanes at 8 a.m., and delays began at...
Durham police identify 2 passengers killed after driver runs off road, hits tree
A preliminary investigation reveals that speed could be a factor in this crash, Durham police said.
cbs17
Man shot, injured in Durham shooting Saturday
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Saturday in Durham, according to police. This happened just after noon in the 1400 block of Wabash Street. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found the victim with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Millbrook High student killed in Raleigh shooting; 2 others injured
A Millbrook High School student was killed and two other teens injured in a shooting Monday evening in northern Raleigh.
Police searching for 5 suspects after North Carolina Lowe’s robbery
The photos also included images of two vehicles -- a minivan and an SUV -- that were driven to Lowe's Home Improvement, where the thefts took place, police said.
cbs17
18-month-old released from hospital after Oxford mass shooting, police say
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A toddler injured in the mass shooting on Oct. 22 in downtown Oxford has been released from a hospital. Police said the 18-month-old girl was released sometime at the end of last week. Investigators are still interviewing witnesses of the shooting. Police have not arrested...
WRAL
4-year-old in firefighter costume injured in road rage shooting on way to trick-or-treat
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — More details about a road rage shooting that injured a 4-year-old on Halloween are coming to light after the shooting suspect had his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon. A trip to go trick or treating on Halloween turned into a nightmare for one family,...
3 young people hospitalized after northeast Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Investigators remained at the scene Tuesday almost 12 hours after three juveniles were shot and transported to the hospital. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a shooting at Torquay Crossing and Sumner Boulevard around 9 p.m., near the River Birch at Town Center apartment complex off Old Wake Forest Road.
cbs17
Wreck cleared, backups continue on I-440 W near Lake Boone Trail exit
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Morning commute traffic on a stretch of Interstate 440 W was backed up for several miles following a crash Tuesday morning. Three of four lanes were closed in the area of the Lake Boone Trail exit, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Backups from...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Danville Mall Saturday night has been arrested in North Carolina. Danville Police say Christian Pinckney was arrested early Tuesday in Burlington without incident. He will be held in Alamance County, NC jail, awaiting extradition back to Virginia to stand trial.
WRAL
3 people shot in Raleigh, no one in custody
The Raleigh Police Department said 3 people were shot and transported to the hospital Monday night. The Raleigh Police Department said 3 people were shot and transported to the hospital Monday night. Reporter: Julian GracePhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
Teen dies after SUV hit her while trick-or-treating with friend, North Carolina cops say
Another 14-year-old was injured in the crash on Halloween night, officials said.
Driver found with gunshot after Cary officers respond to car crash: Police
Cary police said the crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at O'Kelly Chapel and Parkside Main.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Locate, Call Off Search For 14-Year-Old
UPDATE: Chapel Hill Police said at 2:18 p.m. on Tuesday that Ruat was safely located. The Chapel Hill Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager on Tuesday afternoon. A release from the department said 14-year-old Lal Rem Ruat was last seen on Monday around...
Teen girl from Durham dies after she’s hit by SUV while trick-or-treating Halloween night, troopers say
Aliyah Thornhill was a recent 9th grade student at Riverside High School in Durham.
cbs17
Teacher injured; fight breaks out at East Wake High School a week after ‘code red’ lockdown
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A teacher was injured and a fight broke out among students Tuesday at a Wake County high school where there was a “code red” lockdown last week, officials said. The fight among students happened at East Wake High School at 5101 Rolesville Road...
cbs17
Glenwood Ave. loses power after car crashes into utility pole Saturday night, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash caused a power outage on Glenwood Ave. Saturday night, according to Raleigh police. At about 10:30 p.m., officers said a car crashed into a utility pole on Glenwood Ave. near Washington St. Raleigh police tweeted that Glenwood Ave. was closed and power was...
Comments / 2