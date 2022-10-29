Read full article on original website
Tennessee, Ohio State lead first College Football Playoff rankings
Tennessee and Ohio State are the first two teams in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings for 2022, the selection committee announced.
UC Guard Dylan O'Quinn Discusses UCF Loss, Switching Positions, Navy Adjustments
The Bearcats' leader is ready to clean up the blocking problems from last weekend.
Deion Sanders won't let Jackson State players leave hotel in Houston following Takeoff's death
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders will not allow any players to leave the hotel during the team's visit to Houston following Takeoff's death.
Georgia eliminates Lady Vols from SEC Tournament
No. 21 Tennessee was eliminated from the 2022 SEC Tournament Tuesday. The third-seeded Lady Vols (11-5-2, 7-2-1 SEC) lost to sixth-seeded Georgia (12-5-2,,5-3-2 SEC), 2-0, during the quarterfinals in Pensacola, Florida. The Lady Vols outshot Georgia, 15-11, and recorded six shots on goal. Georgia recorded five shots on goal and...
