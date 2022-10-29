DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. As promised, most Iowans have spent Sunday under some broken cloud cover, with 60° temps. These clouds are the edge of a low-pressure system centered down near St. Louis that's travelling by to our southeast. Once this low moves farther along tonight, our clouds should steadily depart from northwest to southeast by Monday morning. Sunshine will start off the new work week and persist for a few days. Temperatures will climb into the 60s again tomorrow, then the 70s by Tuesday.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO