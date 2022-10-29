Read full article on original website
Iowa ghost hunters offer to investigate potentially haunted homes
DES MOINES, Iowa — One group based in Des Moines is ready to take on the paranormal in your house. Spirits of Iowa Paranormal Society, or SIPS, has been ghost hunting for more than a year. Founder Dane Andersen says he got the idea after his first encounter as...
1.1 million birds in Iowa to be destroyed
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture reports that 1.1 million egg-laying chickens will be destroyed in Wright County due to the discovery of avian influenza. The ag department said this is the first known case of bird flu this year in Wright County, which produces the...
MercyOne avoids paper prescription penalties
Patients at some MercyOne clinics are still receiving paper prescriptions. It has been nearly a month since CommonSpirit, MercyOne's former parent company, was hit with a ransomware attack. KCCI is told that the online prescriptions at MercyOne hospital are working again, but some of the other MercyOne clinics are still...
Reynolds seeks re-election against DeJear and Stewart
DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican Governor Kim Reynolds is running for re-election, hoping to serve a second full term in office. She first became governor in 2017 when Gov. Terry Branstad left to serve as U.S. ambassador to China. She then won re-election in 2018. She is facing off...
Unseasonable warmth returns this week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. As promised, most Iowans have spent Sunday under some broken cloud cover, with 60° temps. These clouds are the edge of a low-pressure system centered down near St. Louis that's travelling by to our southeast. Once this low moves farther along tonight, our clouds should steadily depart from northwest to southeast by Monday morning. Sunshine will start off the new work week and persist for a few days. Temperatures will climb into the 60s again tomorrow, then the 70s by Tuesday.
Democrat Deidre DeJear running in Iowa governor's race
In the race for Iowa's next governor, Democrat Deidre DeJear is facing off against Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds and libertarian challenger Rick Stewart. If elected, DeJear would be the first Black female governor in the country. "The mantra of my campaign is that Iowa's worth the work and that's where...
'Iowans still know boys from girls': political ad from Gov. Reynolds stirs controversy
The latest political ad from Gov. Kim Reynolds is getting some Iowans talking. The Republican governor's ad highlighted her values of faith, freedom and hard work. But one line of the commercial is under scrutiny as she says, "Here in Iowa, we know right from wrong, boys from girls." "I...
Here's how Iowa has voted for governor dating back to 2002
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa voters will head to the polls soon to vote for many important races. One of the major races on the ballot is for governor of the state. Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds is the front-runner. She has strong odds of winning reelection. Democrat Deidre DeJear...
Paul Pate and Joel Miller face off in Iowa's Secretary of State race
The Iowa Secretary of State oversees all statewide elections, and this year that office is on the ballot. Republican incumbent Paul Pate faces challenger Democrat Joel Miller. Pate has served as Iowa's secretary of State since 2015. "We need to have confidence in our elections, and I want to continue...
