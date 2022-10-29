Read full article on original website
myhorrynews.com
'Our biggest competition': Socastee, Carolina Forest playing for lower state tennis title
For the third straight year, an Horry County girls tennis team will play for the 5A state title. The only question is whether it will be the 2020 champions Socastee or the reigning state champs Carolina Forest. “That’s where it’s come through — one of us,” Socastee coach Jason Williams...
myhorrynews.com
Green Sea Floyds football coach Joey Price resigns
Joey Price has resigned as the head football coach at Green Sea Floyds High School after three seasons. Price, whose team was 1-9 this season and missed the playoffs, is 250-65 overall in a long career that included stops in both North Carolina and South Carolina and five state championships in the former.
WMBF
The Chants are gearing up for one of the anticipated games of the season!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s getting to the last stretch of football season and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are prepping for one of their biggest games of the season. Thursday at 7:45pm, the Chants are taking on their newly grown rival App State!. Everyone is asked to arrive...
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach heading back to 4A state volleyball finals
North Myrtle Beach's volleyball team is returning to a familiar place. The Chiefs defeated Lucy Beckham 3-1 at home Tuesday to claim the 4A lower state title and advance to the state finals Saturday afternoon against Aiken High at Dreher High School in Columbia. “This one gave me a few...
West Florence's Darren Lloyd voted SBLive South Carolina Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to West Florence football player Darren Lloyd, the winner of SBLive South Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by South Carolina high school sports fans. Lloyd collected 51.88% of our state wide vote as he helped the Knights remain undefeated in a 57-39 victory. He ran 30 times ...
wearecamdenhs.com
Playoff Ticket Information Camden Bulldogs vs Loris Lions
The Camden Bulldogs will host the 1st round of playoffs @ Zemp Stadium on Friday, Nov 4th. The Bulldogs will welcome the Lions of Loris with a kickoff set for 7:30. Pre sale tickets will be sold starting Tuesday, November 1st at the Wellness Center from 8am-12pm & 1pm-4pm, and the price will be $10. SCHSL passes will be the only passes accepted for playoffs.
PHOTOS: Richmond vs. Scotland, Week 11
ROCKINGHAM — Friday’s regular-season finale ended in heartbreak for the Richmond Senior High School football team. Despite holding a second-half lead, the Raiders suffered a 22-21 loss to rival Scotland High School. The Fighting Scots scored the game-winning touchdown reception by Cadyn Graves with 1:49 left on the...
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school marching bands finish season with state competition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - High School marching bands from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee joined 13 other schools over the weekend in Columbia for the class 4-a marching band state finals. North Myrtle Beach, High School, St. James High School and West Florence High School traveled to complete after...
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
County music singer Travis Tritt cancels Friday’s show in Florence because of knee injury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBTW) — A knee injury has forced country music singer Travis Tritt to cancel his November tour stops, including one in Florence. Tritt, 59, had been scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Florence Center as part of his “Can’t Miss Tour” with Chris Janson and the War Hippies. In a […]
restaurantdive.com
Franchise spotlight: 810 Billiards & Bowling creates upscale eatertainment
Editorial note: This article is part of an ongoing franchise series, which highlights brands that are new to or aggressively expanding via franchising. Is your restaurant starting to franchise? Email us at [email protected]. When Michael Siniscalchi, CEO of 810 Billiards & Bowling, encountered a run down bowling center on...
WMBF
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Carolina Forest area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of 3761 Renee Drive at around 5:25 p.m. An online search of the address matches it...
New dog park coming soon to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new off-leash dog park is coming soon to Myrtle Beach, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Myrtle Beach. The New Town Dog Park, Myrtle Beach’s third off-leash dog park, will be located at 200 Collins Street near Withers Swash Park, the city said. A fence for […]
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Two tropical storms now in the Atlantic
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With 30 days left to go in the hurricane season, two tropical storms are now spinning in the Atlantic and both are forecast to become hurricanes. The center of Tropical Storm Martin was located near latitude 35.3 North, longitude 55.9 West in the north Atlantic Ocean. Martin is moving toward the east near 12 mph. The tropical storm is anticipated to turn toward the northeast at a faster rate of forward speed during the next two days.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Clouds sticking around for Sunday, with a chance for stray showers
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re expecting a bit drier conditions for today but still cannot rule out an isolated sprinkle. For folks heading off to church, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances remain low but not zero throughout the day. There is enough moisture to produce a few sprinkles but besides that, it’s going to be a cloudy day. This will keep our temperatures at bay in the mid to upper 60s.
WMBF
Car crash into utility pole shuts down lanes on Highway 57 in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were closed on Tuesday morning after crews said a car crashed into a utility pole in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. Monday to Hwy. 57 and Bright Road. HCFR said no injuries have been reported. Utility crews...
Free parking returns to Grand Strand beaches
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking along three coastal Grand Strand cities’ streets will be free starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of February. Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will begin free parking on Tuesday. Privately operated lots may continue to charge for parking. Additional information on parking can be found […]
Myrtle Beach State Park fishing pier reopens
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach State Park reopened most of its fishing pier on Friday, according to an announcement. “Our staff has been working extremely hard the last few weeks and we are excited to tell you that the majority of the fishing pier was reopened,” the announcement reads. The pier is open […]
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
myhorrynews.com
Donald McCoy Smoak retired from Conbraco Industries
Memorial services will be held for Donald McCoy Smoak, 91, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. in First United Methodist Church of Conway with the Rev. Kyle Randle officiating. Committal services will follow in Lakeside Cemetery. Mr. Smoak died peacefully at his daughter’s home Oct. 28. Born Jan. 30, 1931...
