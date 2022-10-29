ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Sea, SC

Green Sea Floyds football coach Joey Price resigns

Joey Price has resigned as the head football coach at Green Sea Floyds High School after three seasons. Price, whose team was 1-9 this season and missed the playoffs, is 250-65 overall in a long career that included stops in both North Carolina and South Carolina and five state championships in the former.
GREEN SEA, SC
North Myrtle Beach heading back to 4A state volleyball finals

North Myrtle Beach's volleyball team is returning to a familiar place. The Chiefs defeated Lucy Beckham 3-1 at home Tuesday to claim the 4A lower state title and advance to the state finals Saturday afternoon against Aiken High at Dreher High School in Columbia. “This one gave me a few...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Playoff Ticket Information Camden Bulldogs vs Loris Lions

The Camden Bulldogs will host the 1st round of playoffs @ Zemp Stadium on Friday, Nov 4th. The Bulldogs will welcome the Lions of Loris with a kickoff set for 7:30. Pre sale tickets will be sold starting Tuesday, November 1st at the Wellness Center from 8am-12pm & 1pm-4pm, and the price will be $10. SCHSL passes will be the only passes accepted for playoffs.
PHOTOS: Richmond vs. Scotland, Week 11

ROCKINGHAM — Friday’s regular-season finale ended in heartbreak for the Richmond Senior High School football team. Despite holding a second-half lead, the Raiders suffered a 22-21 loss to rival Scotland High School. The Fighting Scots scored the game-winning touchdown reception by Cadyn Graves with 1:49 left on the...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
New dog park coming soon to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new off-leash dog park is coming soon to Myrtle Beach, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Myrtle Beach. The New Town Dog Park, Myrtle Beach’s third off-leash dog park, will be located at 200 Collins Street near Withers Swash Park, the city said. A fence for […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FIRST ALERT: Two tropical storms now in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With 30 days left to go in the hurricane season, two tropical storms are now spinning in the Atlantic and both are forecast to become hurricanes. The center of Tropical Storm Martin was located near latitude 35.3 North, longitude 55.9 West in the north Atlantic Ocean. Martin is moving toward the east near 12 mph. The tropical storm is anticipated to turn toward the northeast at a faster rate of forward speed during the next two days.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FIRST ALERT: Clouds sticking around for Sunday, with a chance for stray showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re expecting a bit drier conditions for today but still cannot rule out an isolated sprinkle. For folks heading off to church, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances remain low but not zero throughout the day. There is enough moisture to produce a few sprinkles but besides that, it’s going to be a cloudy day. This will keep our temperatures at bay in the mid to upper 60s.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Free parking returns to Grand Strand beaches

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking along three coastal Grand Strand cities’ streets will be free starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of February. Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will begin free parking on Tuesday. Privately operated lots may continue to charge for parking. Additional information on parking can be found […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Myrtle Beach State Park fishing pier reopens

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach State Park reopened most of its fishing pier on Friday, according to an announcement. “Our staff has been working extremely hard the last few weeks and we are excited to tell you that the majority of the fishing pier was reopened,” the announcement reads. The pier is open […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Donald McCoy Smoak retired from Conbraco Industries

Memorial services will be held for Donald McCoy Smoak, 91, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. in First United Methodist Church of Conway with the Rev. Kyle Randle officiating. Committal services will follow in Lakeside Cemetery. Mr. Smoak died peacefully at his daughter’s home Oct. 28. Born Jan. 30, 1931...
CONWAY, SC

