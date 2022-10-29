ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Escaped Mississippi inmate found in Acadia Parish

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5wX1_0irIhpXc00

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) has arrested a Mississippi inmate who escaped and stole a police vehicle.

According to APSO, Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, was arrested on Oct. 26 and charged with illegal possession of a stolen vehicle.

Inmate who escaped from Lafayette General now in custody

Westbrook was wanted for escape and grand larceny by the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi. According to APSO, information was received that Westbrook stole an unmarked police vehicle from the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office and that he may be in the area of Crowley.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 26, deputies located the stolen vehicle, driven by Westbrook, traveling northbound on Conrad Rd. in Crowley.

APSO said that deputies pulled Westbrook over and took him into custody without incident.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Westbrook was booked with a $25,000 bond and a detainer for Leflore County.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WJTV 12

$2.5M available for Mississippi human trafficking victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the application period for the first distributions from the Victims of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation Fund opened on November 1, 2022. According to Fitch, as much as $2.5 million will be available for organizations that provide services to victims of human trafficking. “An […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Thousands of Louisiana’s incarcerated population affected by cybersecurity breach

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some of Louisiana’s incarcerated population may have been affected by a cybersecurity breach that occurred earlier this year, state officials say. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C) announced Tuesday (November 1) that 80,000 inmates may have had their names, dates of birth, DOC ID’s, social security numbers, […]
LOUISIANA STATE
breezynews.com

Reports of Drug Use, a Weapon Found, and more in Attala

2:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to people in vehicles using drugs in the parking lot of the Cannonade Apartments. 2:45 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Veterans Memorial Drive near the intersection of East Jefferson St. No injuries were reported. 3:54 p.m....
KLFY News 10

Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
wtva.com

New MS tag ideas

TUPLEO, Miss (WTVA) -- You could have a say in what the next Mississippi car tag will look like. The Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting new design submissions through the end of November. There are a list of rules, including:. -- All submissions must come from Mississippi residents. --...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS
KLFY News 10

Police respond to shots fired in Acadian Point Apartments

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night at Acadian Point apartments. Police told News 10 they responded to calls of shots fired at the southside apartment complex around 10:30 p.m. Few details are available at this time. This story will be updated as the investigation continues.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy