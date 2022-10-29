ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
toplaxrecruits.com

Mid Penn Blaze dominate 2024 division at @Victory_Events Fall Classic

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. – It’s hard to ignore the dominance shown by the Mid Penn Blaze (PA). The stats are indeed impressive: a 3-0 record and a 44-8 goal differential Sunday at the Victory Events Fall Classic at the Proving Grounds and in the past two tournaments the Blaze is 7-0 with a 109-18 advantage.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy