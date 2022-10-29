Read full article on original website
Related
Free vote: Delaware Online Athlete of the Week nominees for Fall Week 8
Help decide which performance was the best in Delaware high school sports last week. Vote for the Delaware Online High School Athlete of the Week, with the winner to be announced Friday. Voting is free. Here are this week’s nominees:. Editor’s note: If you cannot see this poll on...
toplaxrecruits.com
Mid Penn Blaze dominate 2024 division at @Victory_Events Fall Classic
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. – It’s hard to ignore the dominance shown by the Mid Penn Blaze (PA). The stats are indeed impressive: a 3-0 record and a 44-8 goal differential Sunday at the Victory Events Fall Classic at the Proving Grounds and in the past two tournaments the Blaze is 7-0 with a 109-18 advantage.
Comments / 0