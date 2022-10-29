ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgxa.tv

Man injured in wreck on Thursday night has died

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unfortunate update to news from last week. A man has died from injuries he suffered after having a crash with a tractor-trailer on Pierce Avenue on Thursday night. According to deputies, 56-year-old Darrin Lewis of Macon was driving a Hyundai Sonata when he crossed the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Deputies ask for public's help identifying theft suspect

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Property Investigators are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a theft case. According to the Sheriff's Office, the person seen in these pictures stole four pairs of women's Adidas pants and left the store. Deputies describe the suspect as a...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

23-year-old killed in Macon shooting Friday night

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old man later identified as Dakari Faulkner, suffering from a single gunshot wound.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

East Dublin man dies in fatal car accident on Highway 29

DUBLIN, Ga. — An East Dublin man is dead after a fatal car accident on Monday just after 8:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 29, according to a release from the Georgia State Patrol. 65-year-old Marvin Ricky Foskey was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ford Explorer driven by Foskey...
EAST DUBLIN, GA
13WMAZ

23-year-old man shot and killed in east Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man died at a Macon hospital after being shot in east Macon late Friday. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office identified him as 23-year-old Dakari Faulkner. They say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Willis Drive, off Shurling Drive. According to a...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Body of missing Johnson County man found

LAURENS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The remains of a man who was missing for a year have now been located. On October 28, 2022 around 5:00PM, a local deer hunter discovered a vehicle resembling that of a missing persons out of Johnson County off of Highway 319 in eastern Laurens County. The individual contacted 911 and the tag of the vehicle came back to that of Mr. Don Hightower. Laurens County Deputies, with the assistance of the GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, initiated a grid search this morning at first daylight. Remains were discovered during this search. The remains were positively identified as Don Hightower.
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia officials find remains after hunter finds vehicle

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities on Saturday may have found the remains of a man missing a year. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens and Johnson counties, as well as investigators […]
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
WJBF

60-year-old Johnson County man’s car found; remains later discovered

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The vehicle of a man who disappeared nearly a year ago has been found. Authorities say a local deer hunter found Don Hightower’s vehicle in the woods of Highway 319 in Laurens County, Georgia, Friday afternoon. The GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, Laurens County Deputies later found remains […]
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Convicted felon pleads guilty to firearm charges

MACON – A Macon resident who was previously convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for voluntary manslaughter in Bibb County pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge resulting from Operation United Front, an ongoing ATF-led investigation into illegal gun possession and drug distribution in middle Georgia utilizing the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Masked man robbed Macon store Friday afternoon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The search is on for a masked man deputies say robbed a store Friday afternoon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Carr's Drive Inn Market on Mount Pleasant Church Road in Macon around 5:15 p.m. Investigators say a masked man walked in the store with a gun and demanded money from the cash register. After getting the money, investigators say the suspect ran from the store and jumped into a waiting white Lincoln. They say the car was last seen driving down Fulton Mill Road.
MACON, GA
Nationwide Report

56-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Pierce Avenue near Ingleside avenue on Thursday night. According to the officials, a 50-year-old man was driving his tractor-trailer north on Pierce Avenue. A Hyundai Sonata driven by a 56-year-old crossed the center line simultaneously.
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

Family believes remains are those of man missing for a year

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A year after he disappeared, the family of a missing man believes his remains have been found. Around 5 p.m. Friday, a deer hunter discovered a vehicle off Highway 319 in eastern Laurens County. The vehicle came back as registered to Don Hightower, who’s been missing...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Driver crosses center line, crashes with FedEx semi-truck in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A wreck in Macon, involving a FedEx semi-truck, is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Pierce Avenue near Ingleside Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say a FedEx Tractor-Trailer was traveling north on...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon man in critical condition after car crash with tractor trailer on Pierce Avenue

MACON, Ga. — A 56-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after car crash with a tractor trailer on Pierce Avenue near Ingleside Avenue Thursday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 7:30 p.m., a tractor trailer driven by a 50-year-old man was traveling north on Pierce Avenue when a Hyundai Sonata driven by a 56-year-old man crossed the center line. The driver of the car was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
MACON, GA

