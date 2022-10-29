ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aynor, SC

myhorrynews.com

North Myrtle Beach heading back to 4A state volleyball finals

North Myrtle Beach's volleyball team is returning to a familiar place. The Chiefs defeated Lucy Beckham 3-1 at home Tuesday to claim the 4A lower state title and advance to the state finals Saturday afternoon against Aiken High at Dreher High School in Columbia. “This one gave me a few...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Green Sea Floyds football coach Joey Price resigns

Joey Price has resigned as the head football coach at Green Sea Floyds High School after three seasons. Price, whose team was 1-9 this season and missed the playoffs, is 250-65 overall in a long career that included stops in both North Carolina and South Carolina and five state championships in the former.
GREEN SEA, SC
fearthestingihs.org

Varsity Football Host 1st Round!

Congratulations to our awesome Varsity Football Team!. We will be hosting North Myrtle Beach High School on Friday night, Nov. 4th, at 7:30pm for the 1st round of the playoff games. Only SCHSL passes are accepted for playoff games. D5 ID’s, Golden Passes, and IYJC Passes are not accepted per...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

Playoff Ticket Information Camden Bulldogs vs Loris Lions

The Camden Bulldogs will host the 1st round of playoffs @ Zemp Stadium on Friday, Nov 4th. The Bulldogs will welcome the Lions of Loris with a kickoff set for 7:30. Pre sale tickets will be sold starting Tuesday, November 1st at the Wellness Center from 8am-12pm & 1pm-4pm, and the price will be $10. SCHSL passes will be the only passes accepted for playoffs.
country1037fm.com

Tequila Tasting At Myrtle Beach South Carolina Favorite Spot

I just saw that Saturday, November 5th, Roca Roja Cantina, a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina favorite, is hosting a tequila tasting at 6 p.m. Admission is $35 in advance or $45 at the door. With admission, customers will sample some of the finest tequilas along with finger foods. Plus, the upstairs is already decorated for Christmas! You can enjoy a Jazz band and festivities for the upcoming season. We’ve visited a bunch of restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area over the years. However, Roca Roja Cantina near North Myrtle Beach is one of our top picks for Mexican food.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Crawford, Carson to face off for District 68 seat

Republican Incumbent Heather Ammons Crawford is facing Democrat Ernest Carson for the South Carolina House District 68 seat. The district encompasses the greater Socastee area of Horry County. “I think that District 68 could lead Horry County and that it could lead the state of South Carolina,” Carson said. “I...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

New dog park coming soon to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new off-leash dog park is coming soon to Myrtle Beach, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Myrtle Beach. The New Town Dog Park, Myrtle Beach’s third off-leash dog park, will be located at 200 Collins Street near Withers Swash Park, the city said. A fence for […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Marion County, Georgetown County schools among districts that will receive electric school buses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Walk2Campus expands in Conway after purchasing Coastal Club Student Living

Walk2Campus, a housing provider that offers a nearby place to live for college students, purchased Coastal Club Student Living off S.C. 544 in Conway this month, the company announced. Coastal Club, a 203-unit housing community, will be rebranded as the Arch. The company plans to make improvements to the amenities...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Chris Svedberg Dusterhoft was a member of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church

Chris Svedberg Dusterhoft, 81, passed away peacefully Oct. 4 in Midlothian, Texas, after a long illness. Born Dec. 27, 1940, in Berlin, Md., she was the daughter of William Erik Svedberg and Margaret June Dawson Svedberg. She was raised amongst many family members in Georgetown and graduated from Winthrop University in 1963.
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Schuessler and Preaux vying for District 61 seat

Republican Carla Schuessler and Democrat Ashlyn Preaux are vying for the South Carolina House District 61 seat. This district was created during the 2020 U.S. Census due to the surging growth in Horry County. Parts of Myrtle Beach and Conway along U.S. 501 are included in the district. “I’m feeling...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

The Rev. Jesse Eugene Gardner passed away Nov. 1

A graveside service for the Rev. Jesse Eugene “Gene” Gardner, 94, will be held Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. in Oakey Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Enzor and the Rev. Darrin Hardwick officiating. Mr. Gardner passed away Nov. 1 at his residence surrounded by his...
CONWAY, SC

