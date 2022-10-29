Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in South CarolinaTravel MavenMullins, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Related
myhorrynews.com
'Our biggest competition': Socastee, Carolina Forest playing for lower state tennis title
For the third straight year, an Horry County girls tennis team will play for the 5A state title. The only question is whether it will be the 2020 champions Socastee or the reigning state champs Carolina Forest. “That’s where it’s come through — one of us,” Socastee coach Jason Williams...
West Florence's Darren Lloyd voted SBLive South Carolina Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to West Florence football player Darren Lloyd, the winner of SBLive South Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by South Carolina high school sports fans. Lloyd collected 51.88% of our state wide vote as he helped the Knights remain undefeated in a 57-39 victory. He ran 30 times ...
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach heading back to 4A state volleyball finals
North Myrtle Beach's volleyball team is returning to a familiar place. The Chiefs defeated Lucy Beckham 3-1 at home Tuesday to claim the 4A lower state title and advance to the state finals Saturday afternoon against Aiken High at Dreher High School in Columbia. “This one gave me a few...
myhorrynews.com
Green Sea Floyds football coach Joey Price resigns
Joey Price has resigned as the head football coach at Green Sea Floyds High School after three seasons. Price, whose team was 1-9 this season and missed the playoffs, is 250-65 overall in a long career that included stops in both North Carolina and South Carolina and five state championships in the former.
WMBF
The Chants are gearing up for one of the anticipated games of the season!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s getting to the last stretch of football season and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are prepping for one of their biggest games of the season. Thursday at 7:45pm, the Chants are taking on their newly grown rival App State!. Everyone is asked to arrive...
fearthestingihs.org
Varsity Football Host 1st Round!
Congratulations to our awesome Varsity Football Team!. We will be hosting North Myrtle Beach High School on Friday night, Nov. 4th, at 7:30pm for the 1st round of the playoff games. Only SCHSL passes are accepted for playoff games. D5 ID’s, Golden Passes, and IYJC Passes are not accepted per...
wearecamdenhs.com
Playoff Ticket Information Camden Bulldogs vs Loris Lions
The Camden Bulldogs will host the 1st round of playoffs @ Zemp Stadium on Friday, Nov 4th. The Bulldogs will welcome the Lions of Loris with a kickoff set for 7:30. Pre sale tickets will be sold starting Tuesday, November 1st at the Wellness Center from 8am-12pm & 1pm-4pm, and the price will be $10. SCHSL passes will be the only passes accepted for playoffs.
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
restaurantdive.com
Franchise spotlight: 810 Billiards & Bowling creates upscale eatertainment
Editorial note: This article is part of an ongoing franchise series, which highlights brands that are new to or aggressively expanding via franchising. Is your restaurant starting to franchise? Email us at [email protected]. When Michael Siniscalchi, CEO of 810 Billiards & Bowling, encountered a run down bowling center on...
country1037fm.com
Tequila Tasting At Myrtle Beach South Carolina Favorite Spot
I just saw that Saturday, November 5th, Roca Roja Cantina, a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina favorite, is hosting a tequila tasting at 6 p.m. Admission is $35 in advance or $45 at the door. With admission, customers will sample some of the finest tequilas along with finger foods. Plus, the upstairs is already decorated for Christmas! You can enjoy a Jazz band and festivities for the upcoming season. We’ve visited a bunch of restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area over the years. However, Roca Roja Cantina near North Myrtle Beach is one of our top picks for Mexican food.
myhorrynews.com
Crawford, Carson to face off for District 68 seat
Republican Incumbent Heather Ammons Crawford is facing Democrat Ernest Carson for the South Carolina House District 68 seat. The district encompasses the greater Socastee area of Horry County. “I think that District 68 could lead Horry County and that it could lead the state of South Carolina,” Carson said. “I...
New dog park coming soon to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new off-leash dog park is coming soon to Myrtle Beach, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Myrtle Beach. The New Town Dog Park, Myrtle Beach’s third off-leash dog park, will be located at 200 Collins Street near Withers Swash Park, the city said. A fence for […]
Marion County, Georgetown County schools among districts that will receive electric school buses
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric […]
WMBF
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Carolina Forest area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of 3761 Renee Drive at around 5:25 p.m. An online search of the address matches it...
wpde.com
Trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, 'Tiger King' star set for 2023
FREDRICK COUNTY, Va. (WPDE) — The trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, is scheduled for June 12, 2023, in Virginia, according to Circuit Court for Fredrick County. Antle, who is well known for his appearances in the Netflix show "Tiger King," owns the 50-acre...
myhorrynews.com
Walk2Campus expands in Conway after purchasing Coastal Club Student Living
Walk2Campus, a housing provider that offers a nearby place to live for college students, purchased Coastal Club Student Living off S.C. 544 in Conway this month, the company announced. Coastal Club, a 203-unit housing community, will be rebranded as the Arch. The company plans to make improvements to the amenities...
myhorrynews.com
Chris Svedberg Dusterhoft was a member of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church
Chris Svedberg Dusterhoft, 81, passed away peacefully Oct. 4 in Midlothian, Texas, after a long illness. Born Dec. 27, 1940, in Berlin, Md., she was the daughter of William Erik Svedberg and Margaret June Dawson Svedberg. She was raised amongst many family members in Georgetown and graduated from Winthrop University in 1963.
myhorrynews.com
Schuessler and Preaux vying for District 61 seat
Republican Carla Schuessler and Democrat Ashlyn Preaux are vying for the South Carolina House District 61 seat. This district was created during the 2020 U.S. Census due to the surging growth in Horry County. Parts of Myrtle Beach and Conway along U.S. 501 are included in the district. “I’m feeling...
myhorrynews.com
The Rev. Jesse Eugene Gardner passed away Nov. 1
A graveside service for the Rev. Jesse Eugene “Gene” Gardner, 94, will be held Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. in Oakey Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Enzor and the Rev. Darrin Hardwick officiating. Mr. Gardner passed away Nov. 1 at his residence surrounded by his...
WECT
Greene, Soles running for Columbus County Sheriff in 2022 General Election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two candidates who previously served in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are running for the top job in the 2022 General Election. Jody Greene, a republican who won the office in 2018 but resigned last month, is seeking a second term against democrat Jason Soles.
Comments / 0