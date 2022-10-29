Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Celebrities Celebrate Halloween in Sexy But Safe Costumes
It's really the first real post-COVID Halloween party night, and celebs were out in force!!!. Kim Kardashian and Lala Anthony hit up Karrueche and Lenny S.'s soiree, along with Diddy and Kelly Rowland. Kim was Mystique from the "X-Men" flicks, covered in skin-tight blue latex. Vas Morgan's party drew tons...
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
TMZ.com
Lil Wayne Greets Make-A-Wish Kid, Drake At Weezyana Fest
Lil Wayne showered a Make-A-Wish kid with love during his own Lil Weezyana Fest ... capping off a weekend of generosity for the New Orleans-based bash. The Young Money CEO found time to connect with Donavon Fitzpatrick .. a child in the Make-A-Wish program during the 6th edition of the festival.
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
TMZ.com
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Come Together for Halloween Party
Khloe Kardashian sure seems enraged at her ex, Tristan Thompson, but she's not letting it get in the way of co-parenting, because he was front and center at their Halloween shindig. The Kardashians held a little get-together this weekend for the kids, and the ex-couple showed up on North West's...
TMZ.com
D.L. Hughley Says Kanye Would Be in Conservatorship If He Were a Woman
D.L. Hughley's got some strong words for Kanye West, and believes the only thing preventing Kanye from being in a conservatorship is his gender. D.L. told his truth at LAX Monday, he thinks Kanye's gone off the rails, and believes his actions alone should be enough reason to put him in a conservatorship. The actor points out Britney Spears and Wendy Williams, saying if a woman was making the same claims as Kanye, she'd be put under court-ordered protection.
TMZ.com
Blueface's GF, Chrisean Rock, Takes Back DV Claims, Blames Herself
12:54 PM PT -- Chrisean Rock is reversing course, taking back her claims of an attack at the hands of Blueface and now saying she was "on a bad trip" ... and that he actually rescued her. Chrisean says she blacked out and was trying to jump out of their...
Forget ‘Don’t Worry Darling’—‘The Wonder’ Is the Florence Pugh Performance You Need to See
Sebastián Lelio’s films about female sorrow and resilience also double as commentaries on cinema itself, and that’s made overt—if no less complex and entrancing—by The Wonder (Nov. 2 in theaters; Nov. 16 on Netflix), the Chilean director’s adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s 2016 novel of the same name. Co-written with Donoghue and Alice Birch, and led by an intensely coiled performance from Florence Pugh, Lelio’s 19th century drama is a multifaceted portrait of storytelling: the way it enlightens and deludes, tells us what we long to hear and forwards the myths we want to perpetuate, and blinds us to the truth...
TMZ.com
Kanye Compares Himself to Emmett Till in 'Lynching' Rant to Ari Emanuel
Kanye West is on a new tear -- suggesting what happened to Emmett Till is what's happening to him as he falls from grace ... this while trying to get Ari Emanuel's attention. New posts have been popping up on Ye's IG page of late -- ever since he was reinstated -- but a string of troubling thoughts are cropping up Sunday ... including the notion that he's going through a modern-day "lynching," presumably at the hands of the ex-WME chief.
TMZ.com
Max Coleman In 'The Orphan' 'Memba Her?!
Canadian actress Aryana Engineer was just 8 years old when she was cast as Max Coleman -- the little girl who is hard of hearing and uses sign language to save herself from being killed -- in the horror film "The Orphan" back in 2009. Aryana shared the big screen...
TMZ.com
'Chucky' Star Alyvia Alyn Lind Making $73,500 Per Episode for SyFy Series
Alyvia Alyn Lind doesn't have to close her eyes to peek at her bank account ... because she's making tons of money as a main character in the "Chucky" TV series. The 15-year-old actress is in her second season playing Lexy Cross in the SyFy and USA Network horror show, and her minor's contract shows just how well she's being paid.
