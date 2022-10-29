Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Stanford RB situation gets more dire: Caleb Robinson out vs WSU
The Stanford Cardinal running back room was about as thin as it could be in a 38-13 loss at No. 12 UCLA last week. But the Cardinal will be even more short-handed this week versus Washington State. Stanford head coach David Shaw announced Tuesday that its third running back has joined the injury list of players out this weekend.
Photo Gallery: UCLA defeats Stanford
No. 12 UCLA Football defeated Stanford 38-13 on Homecoming with an attendance of 43,850, a day after Southern California celebrated the Rose Bowl Stadium's 100th birthday. Photos courtesy of BRO photographer Steve Cheng. All Rights Reserved. Photos are chronological:
UCLA Makes the First CFP Rankings of the Season
The first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings were released just moments ago, and UCLA is among the rankings, coming in at No. 12. It's UCLA's 11th appearance in the CFP rankings since its inception for the 2014 season and its first in 7 years. It's not UCLA's highest CFP ranking, however, with the Bruins reaching No. 8 in one week of the CFP rankings in 2014.
247Sports
USC football holds for New Year's Bowl in updated CBS bowl projections
CBSSports.com held the Trojans as a New Year's Six contender in its latest round of bowl projections on Sunday, pegging the Trojans for the Rose Bowl against Michigan. The two teams have not met on the field since the Rose Bowl in 2007, a 32-18 USC win. Eight of USC's ten matchups with the Wolverines have come in Rose Bowls.
Four-Star WR Jordan Anderson is a high priority for several programs
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior athlete Jordan Anderson is one of the top prospects in the ’24 class and showed it on the field this season. Anderson was one of our favorite players this past off-season. He emerged as one of the region’s best wide receivers and was a stand out at multiple 7v7 tournaments and summer showcases.
UCLA QB commit Luke Duncan Game ISO Highlights
Clips of Orinda (Calif.) Miramonte quarterback Luke Duncan, a commit to UCLA, in a game against Lafayette (Calif.) Acalanes.
NBC San Diego
Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California
Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles residents leaving: report
Restless residents of the country’s major coastal cities continue to eye the exits, according to a new study. A record number of homebuyers want to decamp to new metro areas — with New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles leading the charge, according to a report from real estate site Redfin.
theevreport.com
Pre-orders for Mullen FIVE Electric-SUV Crossover Exceed Expectations
BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, Inc., an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, announces today that the Mullen FIVE “Strikingly Different” EV Crossover Tour which began on Thursday (Nov. 27), in Pasadena, California, is off to a great start with first-day reservations exceeding expectations and overwhelmingly positive customer feedback. The overall magnitude of Mullen FIVE pre-orders, leading up to and during the Pasadena event has quadrupled in volume.
San Francisco drops to 3rd most expensive city in US to rent, data shows
Experts say residents migrating out during the pandemic has driven rental prices down, behind New York City and Boston.
losgatan.com
Turkish actress selects Los Gatos as base for Californian adventure
Yasemin Hadivent strode confidently up West Main Street in Los Gatos, rocking a colorful, comfy coat she’d picked up while at a shop in Italy, her bright green eyes full of optimism and wonder. Just a few weeks ago, the Turkish tabloids were abuzz with the news that—after wrapping...
3 California cities among Top 10 ‘Best Foodie Cities’ in America
Whether you enjoy fine dining at a five-star restaurant or trying out a local mom-and-pop eatery, California is a great place for foodies, according to a new study from WalletHub. The study evaluated 29 metrics, including restaurants per capita, food affordability, diversity and quality. Cities were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the […]
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California
Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
KTLA.com
Report highlights exodus of businesses from California
Businesses in California are leaving the state at an exponential pace, according to a new report from a research institute at Stanford University. According to the report, the rate that businesses left California last year was twice that of 2020 and 2019 and three times higher than in 2018. Los...
A ‘rare opportunity’: San Francisco prepares to build first new school campus in a decade
The San Francisco Unified School District is preparing to officially start construction on a new elementary school in the Mission Bay neighborhood. School officials, city leaders and community members gathered Thursday to celebrate the launch of development activities at Mission Bay Parcel 14, soon to be considered Mission Bay School when the campus opens in 2025.
americanmilitarynews.com
5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area
The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
wpitechnews.com
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake in the Bay Area
San Jose Area experienced of the largest earthquakes in the past decade, reports minimal damage. A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the San Jose area this past Tuesday at around 11:42 AM. It was followed by lower magnitude shocks later in the evening. This earthquake was the highest magnitude event in the Bay Area since the 6.0 Napa Earthquake in 2014. While the earthquake rattled the area, no significant damage was reported and only minimal damage was caused by the event.
mavensnotebook.com
Atmospheric rivers will hit the West Coast next week. Will rains reach California?
“Back-to-back atmospheric rivers are expected to bring 3 to 6 inches of precipitation to parts of the Pacific Northwest through the middle of next week. But is the storm system going to make it all the way to California? Not exactly, Newsroom Meteorologist Gerry Díaz said, but the remnants of the atmospheric river means the Bay Area will likely see rain next week. Díaz compared moisture from an atmospheric river to gasoline. “You’re filling up your car at a gas station – that gas is the atmospheric river and the car engine is the storm itself,” Diaz said. “Eureka, Redding … the storm will have plenty of fuel to work with up there, but as it starts moving toward the Bay Area the atmospheric river will have less and less fuel.” Rain that reaches San Francisco will be due to a more familiar type of weather system. ... ” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle here: Atmospheric rivers will hit the West Coast next week. Will rains reach California?
California Just Pushed Back Its Dungeness Crab Season—Here’s Why
Dungeness crab has long been a holiday staple in the Bay Area. But not this year—at least not for Thanksgiving. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has pushed back the commercial fishing season for the crabs, the San Francisco Chronicle reported recently. Initially set to begin on November 15, the season will now be delayed until at least December 1. The move comes as an attempt to keep an increased number of whales in the area safe. “Based on recent surveys, large aggregations of humpbacks whales continue to forage in California coastal waters, and allowing the use of crab traps would...
