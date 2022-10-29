POP! Heights Park opens on formerly vacant, blighted land on Chicago's Far South Side

A new park that opened along the South Halsted Corridor is the latest effort in Mayor Lightfoot's Chicago Recovery Plan.

POP! Heights Park was made possible from $545,000 in grants, along with the partnerships with the Far South Community Development Corporation, Sheldon Heights Church of Christ and the design team at Lamar Johnson Collaborative.

"We're looking to repurpose more than one million square feet of blighted community and vacant areas and repopulate it with amenities like this on Chicago's Far South Side," said Abraham Lacy, CEO of the Far South Community Development Corporation.

See the new POP! Heights Park in Roseland!

Pop! Heights Park includes nearly 22,000 square feet of multi-use outdoor space, divided into six primary zones of activity linked by a lively, brightly colored walking ribbon that meanders throughout the site. The ribbon transforms from a walking and exercise path in the morning to a roller-skating ribbon in the evening. Visitors can also enjoy a half basketball court, tree-filled seating areas with moveable blocks, a shared stage for performances, community garden, space for markets and a vibrant new mural by a local artist.

"The lack of assets in our community is one of the reasons why people leave," said Lacy. "Not only are we looking to build brick and mortar but we're also creating quality of life spaces so folks can enjoy getting outside again."

The public celebrated the opening on Sat. Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11227 South Halsted Street.

POP! Heights Park is the first new park along South Halsted in more than 50 years for communities in Roseland, Morgan Park, and West Pullman.