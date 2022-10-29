ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

POP! Heights Park opens on formerly vacant, blighted land on Chicago's Far South Side

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WE7le_0irIhFCo00

A new park that opened along the South Halsted Corridor is the latest effort in Mayor Lightfoot's Chicago Recovery Plan.

POP! Heights Park was made possible from $545,000 in grants, along with the partnerships with the Far South Community Development Corporation, Sheldon Heights Church of Christ and the design team at Lamar Johnson Collaborative.

"We're looking to repurpose more than one million square feet of blighted community and vacant areas and repopulate it with amenities like this on Chicago's Far South Side," said Abraham Lacy, CEO of the Far South Community Development Corporation.

See the new POP! Heights Park in Roseland!

Pop! Heights Park includes nearly 22,000 square feet of multi-use outdoor space, divided into six primary zones of activity linked by a lively, brightly colored walking ribbon that meanders throughout the site. The ribbon transforms from a walking and exercise path in the morning to a roller-skating ribbon in the evening. Visitors can also enjoy a half basketball court, tree-filled seating areas with moveable blocks, a shared stage for performances, community garden, space for markets and a vibrant new mural by a local artist.

"The lack of assets in our community is one of the reasons why people leave," said Lacy. "Not only are we looking to build brick and mortar but we're also creating quality of life spaces so folks can enjoy getting outside again."

The public celebrated the opening on Sat. Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11227 South Halsted Street.

POP! Heights Park is the first new park along South Halsted in more than 50 years for communities in Roseland, Morgan Park, and West Pullman.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

7 vehicles stolen over two-week period on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Seven vehicles have been stolen in West Garfield Park over a two-week period. According to police, mostly Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 4400 block of West Fulton on Oct. 19 at midnight. 4100 block of West Washington...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Halloween crowds in Hyde Park reach pre-pandemic levels, but no arrests for third year in a row

Harper Avenue returned to its pre-pandemic Halloween popularity Monday evening, Oct. 31 as several thousand people trick-or-treated along its 5700 and 5800 blocks. Dinosaur costumes seemed to be the rage as several candy-container-carrying T-Rexes wandered up and down the street, periodically stopping to pose with ladybugs, Spidermen, elevators, girls with a pearl earring and others.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was shot on South Michigan Avenue on Saturday. The man, 31, was near the sidewalk on South Michigan near 73rd Street in Greater Grand Crossing when he was shot in the hand. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Customer hits hairstylist with car

A salon worker was hit three times by a car driven by a customer who refused to pay for services rendered at 12:50 p.m., Oct. 28. The female offender left the salon, located in the first block of Madison Street, without paying and got into a black Honda SUV. While...
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Living Fresh Market fleshes out plans for Maywood store

The developers of Living Fresh Market, the grocery store at 7520 Roosevelt Rd. in Forest Park, gave the public a glimpse of what a second Maywood location might look like during Maywood Mayor Nathaniel George Booker’s town hall meeting on Oct. 27. Village officials announced in August that the...
MAYWOOD, IL
oakpark.com

Helpless in Oak Park

Last Tuesday afternoon, my wife and I parked our only car in front of Old Navy behind Lake and Harlem. Much to our puzzlement, our car could not be found when we returned 10 minutes later. It had been “stolen” — illegally towed some 5 miles away to Melrose Park and held for ransom. We immediately contacted the responsible party whose representative was unrelenting and stated that the only way to retrieve our car was to come to their auto prison and pay a fee of $218.50. We felt utterly helpless.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

CPD vehicles, police station shot with paintballs: officials

CHICAGO - Multiple Chicago police vehicles were shot with paintballs early Tuesday in the South Loop. The vehicles were parked in front of the 1st District Police Station, located in the 1700 block of South State Street, when they were struck around 2:20 a.m. with what appeared to be paintballs, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
110K+
Followers
16K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy