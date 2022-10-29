ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Manuel 'understands where Joel (Klatt) is coming from"

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1A7V_0irIhEK500

ACC Network and ESPN analyst EJ Manuel chimed in on the hot take from Fox Sports Joel Klatt this week involving Clemson.

On the ACC Network’s show In Play Manuel was asked his opinion about Klatt saying Clemson wouldn’t finish better then third in the Big Ten East or SEC East.

“I understand where Joel is coming from because there is a national narrative around the ACC that it is not as good as the Big Ten, specifically the Big Ten East or the SEC East,” said Manuel.  “But when you look at it Clemson for one is going to have an opportunity to play one of those SEC East teams in South Carolina.  They play them at the end of the season.”

The former Florida State QB went on however to say that the Tigers are just as good as the top teams from the Big Ten and SEC.

“But I would say Clemson is just as good as Georgia.  Clemson is just as good as Ohio State.  At the end of the day it is a matchup when you get into the game how do the situations play out.  Are you doing good on third down.  So just to go out there and throw out they couldn’t be this team whatever.  Who knows because they aren’t actually playing in a game,” said Manuel.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWrYA_0irIhEK500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piLE3_0irIhEK500

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Georgia

Bad news for the Georgia football team was reported Tuesday. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith -- the Bulldogs' top pass-rusher who is viewed as a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft -- will miss the (...)
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn OL target announces top schools, sets commitment date

One of Auburn's top offensive line targets will come off the board on Nov. 6. DJ Chester, the No. 55 overall player and No. 7 offensive tackle in the Class of 2023, announced on Sunday his top schools and his plan to commit this Thursday at his high school, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

ESPN Has Named 2 Frontrunners For The Auburn Job

Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, and according to one college football insider, the Tigers have interest in a pair of SEC coaches. On the "ESPN College GameDay Podcast" on Monday, Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discussed the opening at Auburn. Thamel said that Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and Kentucky's Mark Stoops.
AUBURN, AL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy