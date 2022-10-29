Fond du Lac Police: Burglary suspect stole guns from local Fleet Farm

The search is on for a burglary suspect police said stole guns and ammunition from a Fleet Farm store in Fond du Lac.

On Friday, around 8:53 p.m., the City of Fond du Lac Police Department responded to 800 South Military Road, Fleet Farm, for a report of an alarm. As officers responded and secured the building, police said they found a hole cut in the perimeter fence and a service door forced open.

Police learned that several guns and boxes of ammunition were stolen during the burglary.

The City of Fond du Lac Police Department is looking for a white, male suspect driving a vehicle matching or similar to a light-colored Pontiac Aztec.

This incident remains under active investigation at this time. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 906-5555, or the Crime Alert at (920) 322-3740, callers can remain anonymous. No further details or information are being released at this time.