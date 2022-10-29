Read full article on original website
Related
Dangerous Pink Jellyfish Invading Alabama And Georgia Beaches
Many of us love to take mini-vacations and want to visit somewhere where we can put our toes in the sand and have a spectacular view. The beaches of Alabama and Georgia have become a “don’t touch” zone. Picture a beach…if I ask you what is your first thought when I say the color pink?
19 Enraging Photos That Will Make Even A Hopeless Romantic Glad Wedding Season Is Over
I now pronounce you really, really annoying.
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0