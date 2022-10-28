CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Dartmouth men's tennis team added more victories to its fall resume Sunday on the final day of Harvard's Halloween Invitational. Carlos Guerrero Alvarez, Waleed Qadir and Miles Groom each emerged victorious in singles. Freshman Qadir, who completed a comeback after dropping the first set against Boston University's Corey Craig, went undefeated through the three-day event.

HANOVER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO