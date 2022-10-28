Read full article on original website
Sailing Closes Fall Regular Season with Strong Finishes at NEISA Conference Championships
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth sailing team closed out its fall regular season over the weekend with a pair of events. The Big Green dominated the New England Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association fall championship weekend with strong finishes in women's and open competition. Dartmouth took a first-place finish at the...
Men’s Tennis Caps Successful Weekend at Halloween Invitational
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Dartmouth men's tennis team added more victories to its fall resume Sunday on the final day of Harvard's Halloween Invitational. Carlos Guerrero Alvarez, Waleed Qadir and Miles Groom each emerged victorious in singles. Freshman Qadir, who completed a comeback after dropping the first set against Boston University's Corey Craig, went undefeated through the three-day event.
Army West Point Downs Dartmouth on Sunday
WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Dartmouth men's hockey team fell to Army West Point, 8-3, on Sunday afternoon at Tate Rink in their non-conference opener. Dartmouth drops to 0-2-0 while Army West Point improves to 1-5-1. Cooper Flinton, Luke Haymes and Ian Pierce each scored for the Big Green. Tanner Palocsik, Joey Musa, Cam MacDonald, Sean Chisholm, Braiden Dorfman and Flinton all had one assist.
