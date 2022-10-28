ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

Comments / 0

Related
dartmouthsports.com

Men’s Tennis Caps Successful Weekend at Halloween Invitational

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Dartmouth men's tennis team added more victories to its fall resume Sunday on the final day of Harvard's Halloween Invitational. Carlos Guerrero Alvarez, Waleed Qadir and Miles Groom each emerged victorious in singles. Freshman Qadir, who completed a comeback after dropping the first set against Boston University's Corey Craig, went undefeated through the three-day event.
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Army West Point Downs Dartmouth on Sunday

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Dartmouth men's hockey team fell to Army West Point, 8-3, on Sunday afternoon at Tate Rink in their non-conference opener. Dartmouth drops to 0-2-0 while Army West Point improves to 1-5-1. Cooper Flinton, Luke Haymes and Ian Pierce each scored for the Big Green. Tanner Palocsik, Joey Musa, Cam MacDonald, Sean Chisholm, Braiden Dorfman and Flinton all had one assist.
WEST POINT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy