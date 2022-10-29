Country music star Cole Swindell celebrates his record-setting year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Warner Music Nashville surprised star recording artist Cole Swindell recently with three plaques commemorating his record-setting year.
Swindell’s multiweek No. 1 single “Never Say Never” (with Lainey Wilson) has officially earned RIAA platinum certification. Celebrating its fourth week atop the Billboard country airplay chart, Swindell’s “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” has been certified gold — and has already surpassed 1 million track equivalents.
