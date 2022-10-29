Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac police investigate shooting on Halloween
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Fond du Lac are investigating a shooting on Monday evening. Police were told a person on the 100-block of Forest Ave. was bleeding from the leg. Officers found the person had a bullet wound. The victim, identified only as a 33-year-old Fond...
whbl.com
Manitowoc Police Seek Crash Witnesses
Manitowoc Police are hoping the public will help them figure out how three cars got into an accident there last Friday. The accident happened at 3:25 in the afternoon at the intersection of North 11th Street and Waldo Boulevard. One driver was hospitalized with possible serious injuries while a second driver had a possible minor injury. The third driver involved was not injured. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been factors in the incident.
wwisradio.com
Fleet Farm in Fond du Lac Robbed; Police Searching for Guns and Suspicious Vehicle
(Fond du Lac, WI) — There’s a search for missing guns after a burglary at the Fleet Farm in Fond du Lac. It happened Friday night at the Fleet Farm on the city’s southwest side. Investigators say it looks like the suspect cut a hole in the fence, broke into the store and stole several guns and boxes of ammunition. Police are looking for a light colored Pontiac Aztec in connection to the case.
Fond du Lac Police investigate person shot in leg
On Monday at 5:46 p.m., the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to the 100 block of Forest Avenue for a report of a subject bleeding from the leg.
wearegreenbay.com
Bathroom fire at De Pere apartment causes estimated $10k in damages
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning fire at an apartment in De Pere. The De Pere Fire/Rescue Department released information about an apartment fire that happened on the 1000 block of Coral Street. On November 1, around 9 a.m. crews were sent to the residence for a reported fire.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac police investigate shots fired between vehicles, ‘extended capacity handgun magazine’ found
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – On Saturday night, Fond du Lac officers responded to reports of shots fired being exchanged between two vehicles. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened around 10:50 p.m. on October 29, in the area of West Follett Street and North Macy Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fleet Farm theft; guns and ammunition stolen
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - On Friday evening, Oct. 28, the Fond du Lac Police Department responded to an alarm at a Fleet Farm near Sullivan and Rogersville. When Officers arrived at the scene, they saw a hole cut into the perimeter fence and a service door forced open. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department, with the assistance of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, cleared and secured the building.
wearegreenbay.com
Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
WBAY Green Bay
More school buses hit by catalytic converter thefts
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from school buses at Lamers headquarters over the weekend. Police tell Action 2 News five catalytic converters were stolen. The investigation is ongoing, and no information was released about a possible suspect or suspects. A Menasha police...
Pursuit with homicide suspect ends in crash near Green Bay and Sheridan
Milwaukee police say a pursuit with a driver ended in a crash near Green Bay and Sheridan Tuesday morning.
WEAU-TV 13
Sheboygan Falls mom pleads insanity to killing 8-year-old son
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Falls woman charged with killing her 8-year-old son in March entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity plea -- to two charges against her. Prosecutors say Natalia Hitchcock is charged with 1st Degree Intentional...
Suspects charged after man beaten to death at Milwaukee gas station
Milwaukee police say they have identified two men wanted for beating another man to death and then driving off with his car last week.
50 gunshots hit four homes, nearby vehicles in Milwaukee, police say
Gunmen fired at least 50 shots, hitting four houses and four cars in Milwaukee Sunday evening, police say.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Police need help identifying subject that allegedly targeted area businesses | By West Bend Police
October 31, 2022 – West Bend, WI – On Monday morning, October 31, 2022, West Bend Police located a number of handwritten notes taped to windows of businesses along South Main Street. The notes contained statements of hate speech and referenced candidates from both political parties. During the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Erick Y. Laxton, 45, Two Rivers, OWI (4th) on 10/24/21, Guilty plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search or combination; 6) Six (6) months in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing immediately. 7) Provide DNA sample; 8) Pay $600 fine plus court costs; 9) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Defendant will also have thirty-three (33) month license revocation and ignition interlock for period of revocation. The defendant has 2 days sentence credit if revoked.
KETV.com
Milwaukee man was arrested after deputies find six pounds of marijuana, 516 rounds of ammunition
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — A Milwaukee man was arrested Friday after deputies found six pounds of marijuana, a loaded AR-15 and 516 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, according to Lancaster County authorities. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m. on Friday, a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County fatal crash; West Bend man dead, drove through field
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that involved a truck that went through a cornfield and hit an embankment near Glacier Drive and County Highway D on Sunday, Oct. 30. The sheriff’s office received the first report about the truck in...
94.3 Jack FM
Thieves Hit Another Fox Valley School Bus Fleet
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Menasha police say they are investigating the theft of stolen catalytic converters from Lamers Bus Lines’ Fox Cities location. The company says five converters were taken from the location over the weekend. Officer Dan Hoernke with Menasha Police Department says a report came in...
Man dies after driving truck into cornfield, tree in Washington Co.
Authorities say a man died after he drove his truck through a cornfield, hit an embankment and then crashed into a tree in Washington County Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 3