Fond Du Lac, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac police investigate shooting on Halloween

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Fond du Lac are investigating a shooting on Monday evening. Police were told a person on the 100-block of Forest Ave. was bleeding from the leg. Officers found the person had a bullet wound. The victim, identified only as a 33-year-old Fond...
FOND DU LAC, WI
whbl.com

Manitowoc Police Seek Crash Witnesses

Manitowoc Police are hoping the public will help them figure out how three cars got into an accident there last Friday. The accident happened at 3:25 in the afternoon at the intersection of North 11th Street and Waldo Boulevard. One driver was hospitalized with possible serious injuries while a second driver had a possible minor injury. The third driver involved was not injured. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been factors in the incident.
MANITOWOC, WI
wwisradio.com

Fleet Farm in Fond du Lac Robbed; Police Searching for Guns and Suspicious Vehicle

(Fond du Lac, WI) — There’s a search for missing guns after a burglary at the Fleet Farm in Fond du Lac. It happened Friday night at the Fleet Farm on the city’s southwest side. Investigators say it looks like the suspect cut a hole in the fence, broke into the store and stole several guns and boxes of ammunition. Police are looking for a light colored Pontiac Aztec in connection to the case.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bathroom fire at De Pere apartment causes estimated $10k in damages

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning fire at an apartment in De Pere. The De Pere Fire/Rescue Department released information about an apartment fire that happened on the 1000 block of Coral Street. On November 1, around 9 a.m. crews were sent to the residence for a reported fire.
DE PERE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fleet Farm theft; guns and ammunition stolen

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - On Friday evening, Oct. 28, the Fond du Lac Police Department responded to an alarm at a Fleet Farm near Sullivan and Rogersville. When Officers arrived at the scene, they saw a hole cut into the perimeter fence and a service door forced open. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department, with the assistance of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, cleared and secured the building.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

More school buses hit by catalytic converter thefts

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from school buses at Lamers headquarters over the weekend. Police tell Action 2 News five catalytic converters were stolen. The investigation is ongoing, and no information was released about a possible suspect or suspects. A Menasha police...
MENASHA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sheboygan Falls mom pleads insanity to killing 8-year-old son

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Falls woman charged with killing her 8-year-old son in March entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity plea -- to two charges against her. Prosecutors say Natalia Hitchcock is charged with 1st Degree Intentional...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Erick Y. Laxton, 45, Two Rivers, OWI (4th) on 10/24/21, Guilty plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search or combination; 6) Six (6) months in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing immediately. 7) Provide DNA sample; 8) Pay $600 fine plus court costs; 9) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Defendant will also have thirty-three (33) month license revocation and ignition interlock for period of revocation. The defendant has 2 days sentence credit if revoked.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Thieves Hit Another Fox Valley School Bus Fleet

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Menasha police say they are investigating the theft of stolen catalytic converters from Lamers Bus Lines’ Fox Cities location. The company says five converters were taken from the location over the weekend. Officer Dan Hoernke with Menasha Police Department says a report came in...
MENASHA, WI

