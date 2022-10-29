ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TheDailyBeast

She Was Supposed to Be Unelectable. Now She’s the Favorite.

PHOENIX—Not long ago, many in Arizona wondered how Kari Lake—the far-right, Trump-loving, media-bashing former local TV news anchor—could possibly win a campaign for governor in a swing state.Now many are wondering how Lake could possibly lose.During a heated primary race, Lake’s GOP rivals tagged her as toxic and unelectable. Many Democrats hoped she’d be the GOP nominee, believing she was a sure bet to collapse under the bright lights of a general election campaign.In the last three months, however, something else has happened.Lake quickly consolidated Republican support, and her boisterous, Trump-style rallies have served as a show of the GOP...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch

NEW YORK (AP) — As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious...
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

Republicans take Las Vegas-area poll worker dispute to court

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican National Committee is asking a Nevada judge to order election officials in Las Vegas to hire more GOP poll workers to correct what a legal filing calls a disproportionate imbalance favoring Democrats. A Clark County District Court judge is scheduled on Wednesday to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.
WASHINGTON, CA
SFGate

Capitol Police cameras caught break-in at Pelosi home, but no one was watching

Inside the command center for the U.S. Capitol Police, a handful of officers were going through their routines early Friday morning, cycling through live feeds from the department's 1,800 cameras used to monitor the nearby Capitol complex as well as some points beyond, when an officer stopped. On a screen showing a darkened street nearly 3,000 miles away, police lights were flashing outside the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), officials say.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Today in History: November 2, Washington's Farewell Address

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 2, the 306th day of 2022. There are 59 days left in the year. On Nov. 2, 1783, General George Washington issued his Farewell Address to the Army near Princeton, New Jersey. On this date:. In 1861, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln relieved Maj....
GEORGIA STATE

