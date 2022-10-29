Read full article on original website
How the Biden DOJ's vows to protect voting rights have played out in practice
The midterm elections pose the biggest test yet to promises made, with great fanfare, by President Joe Biden's Justice Department to protect voting rights in the face of ever-evolving threats to democracy.
She Was Supposed to Be Unelectable. Now She’s the Favorite.
PHOENIX—Not long ago, many in Arizona wondered how Kari Lake—the far-right, Trump-loving, media-bashing former local TV news anchor—could possibly win a campaign for governor in a swing state.Now many are wondering how Lake could possibly lose.During a heated primary race, Lake’s GOP rivals tagged her as toxic and unelectable. Many Democrats hoped she’d be the GOP nominee, believing she was a sure bet to collapse under the bright lights of a general election campaign.In the last three months, however, something else has happened.Lake quickly consolidated Republican support, and her boisterous, Trump-style rallies have served as a show of the GOP...
Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
NEW YORK (AP) — As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious...
Republicans take Las Vegas-area poll worker dispute to court
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican National Committee is asking a Nevada judge to order election officials in Las Vegas to hire more GOP poll workers to correct what a legal filing calls a disproportionate imbalance favoring Democrats. A Clark County District Court judge is scheduled on Wednesday to...
Republicans won't touch your Medicare benefits. But insolvency looms without changes.
If Republicans gain control of House and Senate in midterms, there's little evidence they will cut Medicare or Social Security, like Democrats claim.
'All gas, no brakes': In Wisconsin Senate race, students key to final push for votes
Students are central to the final push in Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' closely-watched race against Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson.
Sen. Maggie Hassan, Republican Don Bolduc to face off in New Hampshire Senate debate
Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican challenger Don Bolduc are set to meet on the debate stage less than one week before Election Day.
Mail-in Pennsylvania ballots with incorrect dates will be saved but not counted - court
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania's highest court on Tuesday ordered officials to disallow mail-in ballots with the wrong date marked on the envelope, potentially throwing out numerous votes in close races that could determine control of the U.S. Congress in elections next week.
The Fed and White House combine for a day that cuts to the heart of Biden's political problem
Two Washington power centers will on Wednesday lay bare the politically poisonous dynamics of the top economic issue threatening President Joe Biden's congressional majorities with the midterm elections less than a week away.
Congressman tweets, deletes baseless conspiracy theory mocking Nancy, Paul Pelosi
Higgins tweeted a picture of Nancy Pelosi and left a caption mocking the family over the attack.
AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.
Capitol Police cameras caught break-in at Pelosi home, but no one was watching
Inside the command center for the U.S. Capitol Police, a handful of officers were going through their routines early Friday morning, cycling through live feeds from the department's 1,800 cameras used to monitor the nearby Capitol complex as well as some points beyond, when an officer stopped. On a screen showing a darkened street nearly 3,000 miles away, police lights were flashing outside the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), officials say.
Affirmative action: The next legal battle over race and education has already begun
The Supreme Court appears poised to end affirmative action. If that happens, experts say the fight over race in education will not end there.
Ohio Lawmakers Seek Strict Rules for “Clean Energy” Lending
A statewide clean-energy lending program in Ohio stalled last year before making any loans. Lawmakers want to add consumer protections in case the program resurfaces.
Political theater vs. daily survival: Inside the dire situation facing migrants bused across US
More than 20,000 migrants bused to New York from US-Mexico border face daily challenges, from housing to food, and could be key issue in elections.
Today in History: November 2, Washington's Farewell Address
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 2, the 306th day of 2022. There are 59 days left in the year. On Nov. 2, 1783, General George Washington issued his Farewell Address to the Army near Princeton, New Jersey. On this date:. In 1861, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln relieved Maj....
Details from new FBI documents paint picture of attack on Paul Pelosi
A newly released criminal complaint from the FBI contains previously undisclosed details about the recent attack on Paul Pelosi.
Paul Pelosi faces ‘long recovery process’ after hammer attack
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, faces a “long recovery process” after an intruder broke in to the couple’s San Francisco home Friday and attacked him with a hammer, her office said. In a statement, Pelosi’s office said Paul Pelosi is making “steady progress”...
